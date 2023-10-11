The Vegas Golden Knights pulled out all the stops in a Vegas-themed Stanley Cup celebration ceremony on Tuesday, marking the start of their seventh season in the NHL. The evening was a whirlwind of excitement, from players parading their championship rings to the grand unveiling of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup championship banner.

The pregame spectacle was a feast for the eyes, with dazzling lights, music, and even showgirls dancing behind the glass. The ceremonial knight helmet lowered, and the show began with a nod to the "Sword in the Stone" fairytale. But what left fans talking was the video montage chronicling the team's history, including their remarkable playoff run last season.

However, one thing is certain: the atmosphere in the T-Mobile Arena was electric, and the Golden Knights' dedication to providing an unforgettable fan experience was evident.

Golden Knights' glorious Stanley Cup celebration lights up Allegiant Stadium

The Vegas Golden Knights made a striking entrance to Allegiant Stadium during a "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers. Beyond merely lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch, this occasion symbolized a momentous celebration and a display of camaraderie.

To the delight of their ardent fans, the Golden Knights, fresh from their Stanley Cup victory, joined the Raiders and Packers for warm-up sessions. They received a warm welcome from Raiders owner Mark Davis, former star Marshawn Lynch, and coach Josh McDaniels, who congratulated them on their recent championship triumph.

Taking the excitement further, the Golden Knights headed up to the 200 level of the stadium, donning their iconic golden jerseys. They added a touch of humor by playing a prank on one of their own before taking center stage beneath a colossal 3D-printed torch. The crowd, including many Packers fans, erupted in cheers as team captain Mark Stone hoisted the Stanley Cup and Jonathan Marchessault ignited the torch.

Stone emphasized the importance of strengthening the bond between the Knights and the city, recognizing the Raiders' growing affection for Las Vegas.