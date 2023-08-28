NHL PTO 2023: How many players are set to tryout at training camps?

As the NHL's 2023-2024 season approaches, teams are preparing to welcome a group of players on Professional Tryout (PTO) contracts to their training camps. PTO contracts offer players the opportunity to showcase their skills and earn a spot on a team's regular-season roster. This year, several seasoned veterans and promising talents are set to participate in training camps on PTOs.

Here's a look at the players who will be trying out at NHL training camps:

Nathan Beaulieu (Carolina Hurricanes, LD/RD, 30): Beaulieu, a versatile defenseman capable of playing on both the left and right side, brings experience and defensive skills to the Hurricanes' training camp.

Alex Chiasson (Boston Bruins, RW, 32): Chiasson, a right winger with a scoring touch, aims to impress the Bruins' coaching staff with his offensive capabilities and veteran presence.

Aaron Dell (Columbus Blue Jackets, G, 34): As a goaltender, Dell will be vying for a backup role or a spot as a third-string option within the Blue Jackets' goaltending rotation.

Sam Gagner (Edmonton Oilers, RW/C, 34): Gagner's versatility as both a right winger and center, along with his experience, will be assets as he competes for a place on the Oilers' roster.

Scott Harrington (Anaheim Ducks, LD, 30): Harrington's defensive skills and experience on the blue line make him a candidate to bolster the Ducks' defensive depth.

Peter Holland (Colorado Avalanche, C, 32): Holland, a center with offensive capabilities, will aim to demonstrate his value and potentially earn a roster spot with the Avalanche.

Nicolas Meloche (Columbus Blue Jackets, RD, 26): Meloche, a right-handed defenseman, will compete for a spot on the Blue Jackets' blue line, showcasing his defensive abilities.

Nathan Schnarr (Columbus Blue Jackets, C, 24): As a young center, Schnarr will look to prove himself and make a case for a regular role on the Blue Jackets' forward lines.

Brandon Sutter (Edmonton Oilers, RW/C, 34): Sutter's versatility in playing both right-wing and center, combined with his experience, could make him a valuable addition to the Oilers' lineup.

Austin Watson (Tampa Bay Lightning, RW/LW, 31): Watson's ability to play on both wings and his physical style of play could earn him a spot on the Lightning's roster.

These players will join their respective NHL teams' training camps with the hope of demonstrating their skills, work ethic, and potential contributions to the squad. PTO contracts provide a unique opportunity for both players and NHL teams to assess one another, as players aim to earn standard player contracts for the upcoming season.