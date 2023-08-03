NHL Puckdoku: August 3 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid has become an obsession for hockey fans looking to test their knowledge. Every day, Puckdoku releases a new grid, with new questions, making this hockey trivia game even more entertaining and anticipated among fans.

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for August 3 is now out. The first two rows and sections of today's grid are quite simple to answer.

However, the third row is a bit more difficult, as users have to identify players who have accumulated 100-plus penalty minutes (PIMs) for a specific team in a single season.

Here are the answers to today's grid:

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 3

Pat Maroon is the answer to one grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Correct Answer: Arron Asham.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Correct Answer: Simon Gagne.

Box 3: Name a Philadelphia Flyers player to record 100-plus penalty minutes in a single season.

Correct Answer: Dave Schultz.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the St. Louis Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Correct Answer: Oskar Sundqvist.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for the St. Louis Blues and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Correct Answer: Pat Maroon.

Box 6: Name a St. Louis Blues player to record 100-plus penalty minutes in a single season.

Correct Answer: Bob Gassoff.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Correct Answer: Jarome Iginla.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Correct Answer: Brett Connolly.

Box 9: Name a Boston Bruins player to record 100-plus penalty minutes in a single season.

Correct Answer: Jay Miller.