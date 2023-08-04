NHL Puckdoku: August 4 answers you need to know

The NHL Grid by Puckdoku for August 4 is now available to play. The grid for the day features yet another intriguing quiz that will have fans scratching their heads.

Today's Puckdoku NHL Grid's first two rows and columns are identical in that users have to identify players for both teams. Meanwhile, the third row is a little more difficult that the first two, as Puckdoku has asked users to name an Olympic Gold Medalist with a specific team.

Here are the answers to today's grid:

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 4

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Calgary Flames and the Carolina Hurricanes during their career.

Correct Answer: Dougie Hamilton.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets during their career.

Correct Answer: Johnny Gaudreau.

Box 3: Name an Olympic Gold medalist for the Calgary Flames.

Correct Answer: Jarome Iginla.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes during their career.

Correct Answer: Jesse Puljujarvi.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Edmonton Oilers and the Columbus Blue Jackets during their career.

Correct Answer: Mark Letestu.

Box 6: Name an Olympic Gold medalist with the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Ryan Smyth.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes during their career.

Correct Answer: Bates Battaglia.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets during their career.

Correct Answer: Jack Johnson.

Box 9: Name an Olympic Gold medalist with the Colorado Avalanche.

Correct Answer: Joe Sakic.