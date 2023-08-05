NHL Puckdoku: August 5 answers you need to know

The NHL Grid by Puckdoku for Saturday, August 5, is now out with yet another intriguing 3x3 grid that will have users quizzed.

In the third row of today's NHL grid users are tasked to name the players to have had 1000-plus career games with specific teams. Meanwhile, in the bottom line, users are tasked to name players to have playing careers with one team.

Without further ado, here are the answers to today's Puckdoku NHL grid you enter to secure an immaculate score of 9.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 5

Sidney Crosby is answer to Box 9

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Washington Capitals during their career.

Correct Answer: Ilya Samsonov.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders during their career.

Correct Answer: John Tavares.

Box 3: Name a Toronto Maple Leafs player with 1000-plus career games.

Correct Answer: Mats Sundin.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the San Jose Sharks and the Washington Capitals during their career.

Correct Answer: Matt Irwin.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the San Jose Sharks and the New York Islanders during their career.

Correct Answer: Bill Guerin.

Box 6: Name a San Jose Sharks player with 1000-plus career games.

Correct Answer: Teemu Selanne.

Box 7: Name a player who has played with the Washington Capitals their entire career.

Correct Answer: Alex Ovechkin.

Box 8: Name a player who has played with the New York Islanders their entire career.

Correct Answer: Mike Bossy.

Box 9: Name a player who has played 1000-plus games with one team during their career.

Correct Answer: Sidney Crosby.