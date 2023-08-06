NHL Puckdoku: August 6 answers you need to know

The NHL Grid by Puckdoku for Sunday, August 6, features yet another intriguing 3x3 quiz that will have ice hockey fans scratching their heads to find correct answers.

Though the first two rows for today's grid are the same, as users are required to name NHL players for both teams. Meanwhile, in the third row, Puckdoku users are asked to name Finnish players for specific teams.

Whereas, the bottom line adds another twist, as users are asked to name players to register 40-plus assists in a single season while playing for specific teams.

Without further ado, here are the answers to today's grid that you can enter to secure an immaculate score of 9.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 6

#96 Mikko Rantanen is the answer to Box 9

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Minnesota Wild and the Arizona Coyotes during their career?

Correct Answer: Martin Hanzal.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks?

Correct Answer: Jordie Benn.

Box 3: Name a Finnish player to play for the Minnesota Wild during their career.

Correct Answer: Erik Haula.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Florida Panthers and the Arizona Coyotes during their career?

Correct Answer: Anton Stralman.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the Florida Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks during their career?

Correct Answer: Olli Juolevi.

Box 6: Name a Finnish player to play for the Florida Panthers during their career.

Correct Answer: Aleksander Barkov.

Box 7: Which Arizona Coyotes player has recorded 40-plus assists in a single season?

Correct Answer: Keith Tkachuk.

Box 8: Which Vancouver Canucks player has recorded 40-plus assists in a single season?

Correct Answer: Markus Naslund.

Box 9: Name a Finnish international to record 40-plus assists in a single season.

Correct Answer: Mikko Rantanen.