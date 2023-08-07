NHL Puckdoku: August 7 answers you need to know

The NHL Grid for Aug. 7 by Puckdoku has delivered yet another intriguing 3x3 grid that will have fans scratching their heads guessing the correct answers.

The first two rows in today's NHL grid are the same, as users are asked to populate the grid by naming players to have played for both teams. Meanwhile, the third row adds another twist, as Puckdoku has challenged users to name players who have played for five or more teams in addition to a given team.

Without further ado, here are the answers you can use to fetch an immaculate score of 9 in today's NHL grid.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 7

P.K. Subban is the answer to Box 7

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: Nino Niederreiter

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens during their career?

Correct Answer: Mathieu Perreault

Box 3: Which Winnipeg Jets player has also played for 5-plus teams during their career?

Correct Answer: Sam Gagner

Box 4: Which player has played for both the LA Kings and the Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: Jan Vopat

Box 5: Which player has played for both the LA Kings and the Montreal Canadiens during their career?

Correct Answer: Tyler Toffoli

Box 6: Which LA Kings player has also played for 5-plus teams during their career?

Correct Answer: Olli Jokinen

Box 7: Which player has played for both the New Jersey Devils and the Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: P.K. Subban

Box 8: Which player has played for both the New Jersey Devils and the Montreal Canadiens during their career?

Correct Answer: Brian Gionta

Box 9: Which New Jersey Devils player has also played for 5-plus teams during their career?

Correct Answer: Taylor Hall