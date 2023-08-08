Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 8 answers you need to know

The NHL Grid by Puckdoku for Tuesday, August 8, is now out. Puckdoku has delivered yet another head-scratching puzzle that will keep users guessing the correct answer.

The first two rows are identical, as participants are required to name players for both teams.

Meanwhile, solving the third row in Tuesday's grid, will perhaps require some time and added knowledge to complete this grid. In the third row, Puckdoku has challenged users to name the World Jr. Gold medalist to play for specific teams.

Here are the answers to today's Puckdoku NHL Grid that will help you score an immaculate score of 9.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 8

Matty Beniers is the answer to Box 6

Grid 1: Which player has played for the New York Rangers and the Colorado Avalanche during their career?

Correct Answer: Steve Patrick.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals during their career?

Correct Answer: Carl Hagelin.

Grid 3: Name a World Jr. gold medalist to play for the New York Rangers.

Correct Answer: Kaapo Kakko.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche during their career?

Correct Answer: Joonas Donskoi.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Seattle Kraken and the Washington Capitals during their career?

Correct Answer: Daniel Sprong.

Grid 6: Name a World Jr. gold medalist to play for the Seattle Kraken.

Correct Answer: Matty Beniers.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and the Colorado Avalanche during their career?

Correct Answer: Brandon Saad.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals during their career?

Correct Answer: Troy Brouwer.

Grid 9: Name a World Jr. gold medalist to play for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Correct Answer: Max Domi.