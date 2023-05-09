NHL Referees and Linesmen tonight for Hurricanes vs Devils and Stars vs Kraken

The NHL Round 2 Playoffs is back in action tonight with the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the New Jersey Devils in Game 4. Canes currently lead the series 2-1, but after a thunderous 8-4 win in Game 3, the Devils are right on their tails to equalize the series.

In the second match of the night, the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken will be playing a crucial Game 4 as well. The Stars were taken by surprise in the first two games of the series, but they came back in Game 3, with a 4-2 victory.

Both games are important for all four teams with a possible 3-1 series lead being on the cards for Carolina and Seattle.

Here's a look a the referees and linesmen who will be on the ice officiating both games.

NHL Referees and linesmen for Hurricanes vs Devils:

The NHL Referees and linesmen for this game include,

REFEREES LINESMEN Steve Kozari Steve Barton Chris Lee Bryan Pancich

Series Officiating Supervisor: Rob Shick

Standy Official: Jake Brenk

(Source: scoutingtherefs.com)

Game 4 is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET and the Seattle Kraken currently lead the Dallas Stars 2-1. Seattle dominated Dallas 7-2 in Game 3, their largest margin of victory in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

When the Stars fell behind 2-1 in their first-round series against the Minnesota Wild, they responded with three straight victories to win the series 4-2. Oettinger was excellent in those games, allowing three total goals and .967 SV%.

The Kraken continue to exceed expectations. In their first playoff action, Seattle has gone 6-4. They shocked the defending Stanley Cup Champions in the first round and now have a chance to do the same to one of the most dominant teams this season.

NHL Referees and linesmen for Stars vs Seattle:

The NHL Referees and linesmen for this game include,

REFEREES LINESMEN Kelly Sutherland David Brisebois Trevor Hanson Bevan Mills

Series Officiating Supervisor: Don Van Massenhoven

Standy Official: Kendrick Nicholson

(Source: scoutingtherefs.com)

New Jersey Devils took the NHL world by surprise, dominating the Carolina Hurricanes 8-4 in Game 3 and cutting into the series deficit, which now stands at 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

After being dominated in the first two games and outscored 11-2, New Jersey came out flying at home. Before the Canes knew what hit them, the Devils had already gotten out to a commanding 4-0 lead and despite some hiccups in the later stages, wrapped it up with an 8-4 victory.

