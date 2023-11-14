In a surprising move, the Quebec government has announced its decision to offer a substantial grant of between $5 million and $7 million to the NHL's Los Angeles Kings for a week of training camp and two exhibition games in Quebec City in October 2024.

The news sparked immediate reactions, with Canadian radio reporter Sébastien Bovet posting on X about the government's plan to extend the $5 million grant.

"The Quebec government will extend a $5M grant for the NHL's Los Angeles Kings to spend a week of training camp in Quebec in October 2024," Bovet wrote.

The post also quoted Quebec's Minister of Finance, Eric Girard, who said:

“It’s consistent with what we do for other major events.”

In response, NHL reporter Marco D'Amico raised a question on X, expressing concern about the allocation of taxpayer dollars and its potential impact on the NHL's decisions.

"The Quebec government is offering the LA Kings $5M for them to spend a week of their training camp in Quebec City in October of 2024," D'Amico wrote. "As much as I would love to see the Nordiques come back, is this really the best use of tax payer dollars and will it even make the NHL budge?"

Finance Minister Eric Girard on LA Kings preseason games in Quebec City

Finance Minister Eric Girard defended the decision, justifying the subsidy for LA Kings by comparing it to the support provided for other cultural and sporting events, such as the Presidents' Cup in golf, Formula 1, and the Mosaïcultures.

"I have the benefit of seeing all the subsidies that the government grants to sporting and cultural events," Girard said, "and I can confirm that we are on the right scale.

"There will be a celebration of hockey. To hold this event, there will be a subsidy, and it's the same for the Presidents' Cup in golf, Formula 1 and the Mosaïcultures. The government is often involved in cultural and sporting events."

Girard stressed the importance of celebrating hockey and showcasing the exceptional infrastructure at the Centre Vidéotron, where the exhibition hockey games will be held:

"At the Centre Vidéotron, we have an exceptional infrastructure, and I think it's important to show it off and use it for major events."

Ticket prices for the event are set to range from $55 to $170, with an emphasis on ensuring accessibility for the NHL event.

As the debate unfolds, citizens and political figures seek clarity on the government's priorities and the tangible benefits of investing millions in hosting the LA Kings for preseason games in Quebec City.