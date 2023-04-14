NHL Round 1 Playoff Schedule 2023: Matches, dates and time

The NHL playoffs are almost here, and the first-round matchups for the Eastern and Western conferences have been determined.

The Eastern Conference first-round matchups are as follows:

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers - Mon, April 17 (G1), Wed, April 19 (G2)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders - Monday, April 17 (G1), Wed, April 19 (G2)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Tues, April 18 (G1), Thu, April 20 (G2)

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils - Tues, April 18 (G1), Thu, April 20 (G2)

The Western Conference matchups will be determined on Friday.

Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild/Seattle Kraken - Mon, April 17 - Wild/Kraken vs Stars (G1), Wed, April 19 (G2)

Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild/Seattle Kraken - Tues, April 18 - Wild/Kraken vs Colorado (G1), Thus, April 20 (G2)

Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets - Tues, April 18 (G1), Thu, April 20 (G2)

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings - Mon, April 17 (G1), Wed, April 19 (G2)

The timings for the games are yet to be decided. The playoffs are always full of surprises, so fans should be prepared for some intense and exciting games. Stay tuned for the playoff schedule and make sure to catch all the action as the NHL’s best teams compete for the Stanley Cup.

2023 NHL Playoffs Preview: Storylines and Matchups to Watch in Round 1

The 2023 NHL playoffs promise to be an exciting affair, with a number of intriguing matchups in the Eastern Conference. The Boston Bruins, despite numerous injuries to key players, have finished the season atop the division and the league and will be the team to beat.

The Florida Panthers, who have made a remarkable push to get back into the playoff picture, could pose a significant threat to the Bruins. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders are set to face off in a series that is sure to be filled with defensive structure.

The New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils, both making their return to the playoffs, will face off against each other for the first time in 11 years. The two clubs have a ton of connections, and only one can reach Round 2.

However, the most anticipated matchup of the first round is the rematch of last year’s Round 1 series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Lightning is looking to make their fourth straight return to the Final, while Toronto needs to break the curse and finally make a deep playoff run. Each team has had months to plan for this series, but the question remains whether that helps or hurts if the focus is too narrow on one opponent.

The pressure is on both teams for different reasons, making for a series that’s bound to get a ton of attention from fans. The Maple Leafs have made numerous moves at the deadline to bolster their defense, but they will need to learn from the Lightning’s ‘whatever it takes’ vibe from their last matchup to get a chance. The NHL playoffs are underway, and fans can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.

Poll : 0 votes