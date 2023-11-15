NHL Rumors: $49,000,000 Calgary Flames veteran may leave over team's decision to rebuild

In a recent segment on "Insider Trading", hockey insider Darren Dreger shed light on the precarious situation surrounding Nazem Kadri's future with the Calgary Flames. Kadri, who inked a seven-year, $49 million deal with the Flames after clinching the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, is facing uncertainty as the Flames navigate a challenging season.

Nazem Kadri could be leaving Calgary earlier than expected if the Flames head toward a rebuild

Dreger's report encapsulates Nazem Kadri's desire to remain in Calgary, driven by the ambition to win with the Calgary Flames. However, a crucial caveat emerges – Kadri's commitment is contingent on the Flames avoiding a full-scale rebuild. The veteran forward, having tasted the pinnacle of success with the Avalanche, is not inclined to endure a rebuilding phase in Calgary.

The Calgary Flames' struggles this season have raised eyebrows across the league, with Kadri's performance reflecting the team's challenges. Going into Tuesday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens, Kadri had notched two goals, six assists, but carried a concerning minus-12 rating in 14 games. As the Flames grapple with inconsistency, the spotlight on Kadri's future intensifies.

Complicating matters is the fact that defenseman Nikita Zadorov has already requested a trade, seeking increased ice time in anticipation of becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Defensemen Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev, along with top-line center Elias Lindholm, are also set to enter unrestricted free agency. The Flames, sensing the impending decisions, are actively engaging in discussions about these key players.

Pierre Lebrun of TSN adds another layer to the narrative, revealing that Hanifin was on the verge of signing a substantial contract extension, rumored to be close to $60 million, just last month. This potential extension, in the context of ongoing trade discussions, underscores the complex landscape the Flames find themselves navigating. If Hanifin comes close to the extension, it makes the prospect of signing all of their other free agents more difficult.

As the Flames weigh their options and field inquiries about key players, including Kadri, the overarching question remains: Will Calgary embrace a rebuild, potentially alienating Kadri and others with aspirations of immediate success? Dreger's insights suggest that Kadri's commitment to the Flames hinges on the organization's direction, making the upcoming decisions by the Flames management pivotal not just for the team's future but for the stability of its roster, particularly that of Nazem Kadri.