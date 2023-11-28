NHL Rumors: Bankrupt BioSteel's $13,500,000 contract at its possible end 

In a surprising turn of events, the NHL reportedly finds itself on the hunt for a new official sports drink partner after BioSteel, its previous hydration sponsor, filed for bankruptcy protection. This unexpected development has spurred the NHL into talks with various companies to fill the void left by the sports drink brand and secure a new sponsorship deal.

BioSteel, which had been contributing approximately $13.5 million annually to the NHL, recently underwent financial turmoil leading to its bankruptcy filing. The company was subsequently acquired by Windsor-based entrepreneur Dan Crosby, the owner of DC Holdings Ltd. Known for operating diverse businesses, including the sports nutrition company Canadian Protein, Crosby's takeover of the sports drink company has added a layer of uncertainty regarding the continuation of their partnership with the NHL.

Body Armor could become future hydration partner of NHL after BioSteel files for bankruptcy

While the possibility of BioSteel retaining its status as the NHL's official sports drink remains, the league is actively exploring alternative options. One notable contender in discussions is Body Armor, a well-known sports drink brand set to make its debut in the Canadian market come January. As the negotiations unfold, the NHL is reportedly considering whether to uphold its existing contract with the sports drink company or opt for a fresh start with a new sponsor.

The partnership between the NHL and BioSteel, announced as a multi-year agreement, officially took effect in 2022. The collaboration aimed to position BioSteel as the league's official hydration partner, emphasizing the importance of sports nutrition and hydration in the performance and recovery of athletes. The sports drink brand has been the official hydration partner since, although that appears to be changing soon.

With the changing landscape of sports sponsorships and the financial challenges faced by the sports drink brand, the NHL is compelled to reassess its association with the sports drink company. The talks with potential replacements indicate the league's determination to secure a reliable and financially stable partner that aligns with its values and goals.

The outcome of these discussions will not only determine the NHL's official sports drink for the foreseeable future but will also shed light on the league's strategy for navigating unforeseen challenges in the ever-evolving sports business landscape.