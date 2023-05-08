NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames linked to former Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman

Former Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman has drawn interest from the Calgary Flames. The team looks for new leadership following the departure of their general manager Brad Treliving and the firing of head coach Darryl Sutter. The Flames are searching for suitable candidates to guide them through a period of transition and position them for future success.

As rumors continue to swirl about potential candidates, it remains to be seen whether Stan Bowman, who is also connected to the Kyle Beach scandal, will be cleared for the position by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. Nonetheless, the Flames are reportedly engaging in discussions with Bowman as they search for the best possible candidate to lead the team forward.

Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski Stan Bowman's name has been mentioned a bit lately with the Flames, Flyers and Penguins all having openings in their front offices. I was told that just like with Quenneville, commissioner Gary Bettman will have to sign off on his return to the NHL.

However, Bowman's involvement in the Kyle Beach scandal has raised concerns about his eligibility for the position. The scandal shook the Blackhawks organization, and Bowman's role in it has come under scrutiny. Despite this, the Flames are said to be considering Bowman as a candidate.

While teams are allowed to engage in discussions with Bowman, any official hiring would be subject to clearance from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. As of now, neither Stan Bowman nor former Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville, who is also connected to the scandal, has been granted clearance.

The Calgary Flames' search for new leadership is ongoing, and they are expected to cast a wide net in their pursuit of the best possible candidates. The NHL draft is fast approaching, and the Flames are keen to have new management in place before the event.

Calgary Flames' Oliver Kylington to Make Comeback in Upcoming Season

Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington is set to return to the ice for the 2023-24 season after sitting out the entire previous season due to a personal matter. According to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, Kylington is expected to join the Flames' roster and bring his skills back to the team.

Don Maloney, the President of Hockey Operations for the Calgary Flames, spoke about Kylington's return. He expressed that the 25-year-old defenseman is in a "very good place" and is excited to be making a comeback. Kylington's absence was felt by the Flames. He had an impressive 2021-22 season, generating 31 points, 138 shots on goal, and 79 blocked shots in 73 games.

Kylington's return will be a major boost for the Calgary Flames, who missed the playoffs in the 2022-23 season. With Kylington's defensive abilities, strong shot-making, and scoring potential, the Flames will have a more formidable team on the ice.

