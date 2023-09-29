NHL Rumors: Canadiens exploring the possibility of launching streaming service to broadcast Habs games

The Montreal Canadiens are looking into launching their own streaming service, following in the footsteps of some other sporting giants. In the NBA, the Utah Jazz recently launched their own streaming service for local fans, who can stream games by Jazz+, offering annual subscriptions for $125.50, monthly subscriptions for $15.50, and a single-game pass for $5.

It's an interesting option that would allow the franchise to profit, as they would be streaming their own games. Maxime Truman released the news regarding the Montreal Canadiens' streaming service, as tweeted by Habs Fan TV:

"According to @MaximeTruman, the Canadiens are exploring the launch of a streaming service to broadcast Habs games, given the contract with @TSN690 expires next year, it is reported the Habs could broadcast the games in English (audio-only) as early as 2024."

As mentioned, the franchise's contract with TSN690, the radio station, expires next year. If Montreal decides not to re-sign, they will start their own streaming service to broadcast games, which could change the future of how NHL games are distributed.

Montreal Canadiens looking to take the next step

The Montreal Canadiens are still in a rebuild but are hoping to show improvements from last season.

Montreal finished with the second-worst record last season and are big underdogs to make the playoffs this season. However, they have a good core in Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Kirby Dach to build the future around.

Dach told Arpon Basu of The Athletic that he has expectations for the group to show more than they did last year.

“You’re a year older, a year more mature in your career, and you just help out any way you can. There’s a lot of guys in that locker room that are young and can be leaders and help each other out. I think that’s what’s great about our team, we’re able to grow together and mature as one.”

Montreal VP of hockey operation Jeff Gorton, meanwhile, has said he knows the team isn't a finished product but does have a lot of hope for their future.

Perhaps fans can watch and listen to that future on a new streaming service.