NHL Rumors: Coyotes yet to receive NHL communication for Travis Dermott pride tape violation

One recent incident involving defenseman Travis Dermott of the Arizona Coyotes has reignited the debate surrounding LGBTQ+ initiatives within the league.

Greg Wyshynski, a Senior NHL Writer at ESPN, recently took to Twitter to shed light on the situation:

"Been told the @ArizonaCoyotes have not been informed of any NHL punishment to Travis Dermott or the team for his using Pride Tape on his stick last night. Was told earlier by the NHL not to anticipate anything from Hockey Operations on the matter today."

The story at the heart of this controversy is Travis Dermott's decision to defy the league's ban on using Pride tape during the 2023-24 season.

During the Arizona Coyotes' recent 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Mullet Arena, Dermott made a powerful statement by wrapping the top of his hockey stick with rainbow-colored tape. This visible act of support for the LGBTQ+ community shocked the league and sparked an intense debate about the role of players in promoting inclusivity and diversity.

The NHL's board of governors had previously implemented a ban on Pride tape and similar displays of support. The decision prohibited players from using Pride-themed tape or engaging in other visible gestures of support during games.

However, this move has been met with criticism from various quarters, who argue that it curtails players' freedom of expression and stifles their ability to demonstrate solidarity with important social causes. Former Penguins President Brian Burke is one of the supporters of the cause.

Despite the ban, Travis Dermott chose to use his platform to show support for the LGBTQ+ community in a very public and unapologetic way. This bold move shows the importance of supporting LGBTQ+ initiatives in the world of professional sports.

Travis Dermott's gesture and the Coyotes' Pride night

Significantly, Dermott's gesture comes just days before the Arizona Coyotes are scheduled to host the first Pride night of the NHL's regular season, where they will face off against the Los Angeles Kings. This timing places a spotlight on the ongoing debate within the league, raising questions on the NHL's commitment to inclusivity.

The NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) has remained silent on this matter, and it remains to be seen how the league's leadership will respond to Dermott's defiance. This incident has brought the broader issue of LGBTQ+ visibility and support in the NHL to the forefront, and it is clear that the conversation is far from over.