NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers GM on sacking horizon as new candidate arises 

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a precarious position, facing the looming possibility of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite having two generational talents in Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. As frustration mounts among fans and within the organization, the spotlight is increasingly turning towards General Manager Ken Holland.

According to the Toronto Sun's Steve Simmons, change might be on the horizon for the Oilers, with Holland potentially stepping down at the end of the season. Simmons suggests that Dave Gagner, currently an agent and the father of Oilers player Sam Gagner, could be the next in line for the GM role.

"GM Ken Holland will be gone at the end of the season — his call — and I wouldn’t be surprised if Dave Gagner, whose son plays for the Oilers and is another former McDavid associate and a close Jackson friend, is brought in to be Oilers GM," Simmons said (via The London Free Press).

Dave Gagner, a former NHL player himself, was the 12th overall pick in the 1983 draft and enjoyed a career spanning 946 games, amassing 318 goals and 719 points. Currently representing 25 players, including Oilers' Greg McKegg, Connor Brown, and Evan Bouchard, Gagner's potential move to the Oilers' front office adds an intriguing layer to the team's future.

As the Edmonton Oilers navigate a critical juncture, the winds of change may be blowing in Edmonton, bringing a familiar face into the front office.

Edmonton Oilers' Goaltending Woes: 3 Promising Prospects They Could Trade for a Quick Fix

The Edmonton Oilers' recent struggles in the goaltending department have raised concerns, and it's clear that reinforcements are needed to shore up this crucial position. With Stuart Skinner facing challenges and Calvin Pickard's return not yielding the desired results, the Oilers must explore trade options to address their goaltending woes.

Among the potential trade candidates are three promising prospects who could serve as valuable assets in securing a reliable netminder:

Raphael Lavoie: Lavoie's recent stint in the NHL didn't showcase his full potential, but the forward's impressive track record in the AHL and previous season with the Bakersfield Condors make him an appealing trade piece. At 23, Lavoie represents a young talent that could attract teams in need of a forward with scoring prowess.

Olivier Rodrigue: As a goaltending prospect, Rodrigue has displayed promise in the AHL, boasting a 2-1 record with a 2.00 GAA and a .942 save percentage. With the Oilers seeking immediate goaltending solutions, Rodrigue's potential could make him an enticing trade chip, especially for teams looking to invest in a young netminder with room to grow.

Xavier Bourgault: A first-round pick from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Bourgault's scoring ability and two-way skills make him a prized prospect. While his AHL season started strong, the Oilers might consider leveraging Bourgault's potential to acquire a goaltender capable of making an impact now.

The Edmonton Oilers face a delicate balance between addressing their goaltending issues and preserving their prospect pool. However, with the team in win-now mode, a strategic trade involving these promising prospects could be the key to stabilizing the goaltending situation and making a playoff push this season.