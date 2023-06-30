The Vancouver Canucks have made a decision regarding defenseman Ethan Bear's future with the team. Bear will not be receiving a qualifying offer, which means he will become an unrestricted free agent Saturday.

This news comes as Bear is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained during the 2023 IIHF World Hockey Championship. He underwent surgery June 15 and is expected to be sidelined until December. The 26-year-old defenseman had been playing on a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Canucks.

In the 2022-23 season, Ethan Bear showcased his skills on the ice, contributing three goals, 16 points, 25 penalty minutes, 39 hits and 82 blocks in 61 games. Despite his solid performance, the Canucks have decided not to extend a qualifying offer to the defenseman.

With his recovery timeline stretching into December, the team has likely made this decision with its long-term roster plans in mind. As Bear hits the unrestricted free-agent market, he will have the opportunity to explore other options and potentially find a new team for the upcoming season.

While it is uncertain where Ethan Bear's hockey journey will take him next, his time with the Vancouver Canucks has come to an end. Fans will now await news of his next destination and hope that he can make a successful return to the ice following his recovery from shoulder surgery.

More on Ethan Bear's life growing up and his IIHF run

Ethan Bear hails from Regina, Saskatchewan, and was raised in the Ochapowace Nation near Whitewood, Saskatchewan. Growing up, he faced racism and stereotypes that labeled him as a "lazy" player. However, this only fueled his determination to work harder and prove his critics wrong.

He drew inspiration from his older brother Everett and admired indigenous hockey players like Carey Price, Jordin Tootoo, Brandon Montour, Arron Asham and Micheal Ferland. Motivated by their success, Bear persevered and became a role model himself.

In addition to his hockey career, Bear gives back to his community by organizing a youth hockey camp in Ochapowace during the summer. He understands the importance of supporting and inspiring young athletes, just as he was once inspired.

Ethan Bear's impressive skills and dedication led to his selection for the Canada men's national ice hockey team at the 2023 IIHF World Championship. Although he didn't record any points in the tournament, his team earned a gold medal. Unfortunately, during the quarterfinals against Finland, Bear suffered a slash from Kasperi Kapanen, which forced him to miss the team's final two games.

