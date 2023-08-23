NHL Rumors: Flames eying Bruins' former first-round pick 

In the midst of the NHL offseason, anticipation is building as trade speculations heat up regarding a potential deal between the Boston Bruins and the Calgary Flames.

The spotlight is firmly on the Flames, who are interested in acquiring Jake DeBrusk, a forward whose journey with the Bruins has been marked by challenges and victories.

DeBrusk's prowess in finding the back of the net, exemplified by his impressive tallies of 27 and 25 goals in the previous two seasons, adds an impressive allure to the Flames' pursuit.

Despite DeBrusk encountering both highs and lows, including clashes with former coach Bruce Cassidy and a trade request, his recent resurgence has become impossible to overlook. The last season saw him amass a remarkable 50 points – a combination of 27 goals and 23 assists – over 64 games, reigniting discussions about his potential impact.

One intriguing trade scenario centers around the Flames' fervent pursuit of DeBrusk. As part of this prospective deal, the Flames may contemplate offering center Mikael Backlund along with a potential mid-round draft pick to the Bruins. Backlund, 34, delivered a standout performance last season, setting personal records with 19 goals and 56 points throughout 82 games.

With the trade winds blowing strong, the NHL community watches intently to see if this potential exchange materializes and how it could reshape the fortunes of both the Flames and the Bruins in the upcoming season.

Alex Chiasson joins Boston Bruins on professional tryout

In an intriguing development, seasoned free-agent forward Alex Chiasson has taken a step closer to joining his eighth NHL team this season. The Boston Bruins announced on Monday that the 32-year-old talent, hailing from Montreal, has inked a professional tryout agreement with the team.

Having navigated his career through an impressive array of teams, Chiasson has contributed to various franchises, including the Detroit Red Wings and the AHL's Grand Rapids last season. Before that, he left his mark in Vancouver, Edmonton, Washington, Calgary, Ottawa and Dallas. Notably, the Dallas Stars selected him as the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 2009 draft.

Standing tall at 6-feet-4 and weighing 208 pounds, Chiasson brings a considerable presence to the forward position. With 233 points amassed over 651 NHL games, his experience and versatility hold the potential to make an impact on any team he joins.

His career was notably crowned with a Stanley Cup victory with the Washington Capitals in 2018.