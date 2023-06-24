NHL Rumors: Former Maple Leafs player trying to make comeback after stint in Russia

Peter Holland, a 32-year-old center who once showed promise in the NHL, is reportedly aiming to make a return to the league after his stint in Russia. Drafted 15th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2009, Holland's career trajectory didn't quite match the high expectations placed upon him. Although he excelled in the American Hockey League (AHL), his production failed to fully translate to the NHL.

During his time in the league, Holland primarily played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he appeared in 174 games and tallied 25 goals and 63 points. However, he struggled to establish himself as more than a bottom-six player. Holland also had stints with the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, and New York Rangers throughout his career.

In 2019, Holland ventured to the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) for the 2019-20 season, where he rediscovered his offensive prowess. Now, according to reports from respected insider Darren Dreger, Holland is currently training under the guidance of renowned fitness expert Gary Roberts, with hopes of securing an NHL tryout.

With depth being a concern for some teams in the previous season, providing Holland with a tryout opportunity and potentially signing him to a league-minimum deal for one season could prove beneficial. Holland brings valuable experience to the table, having faced numerous adversities throughout his career. His determination and dedication to training for a comeback demonstrate his commitment to proving himself once again.

As NHL rumors swirl, the possibility of Peter Holland returning to the league generates intrigue among fans and experts alike. Only time will tell if his renewed focus and improved skills will be enough to earn him a second chance in the league, allowing him to showcase the talent that made him a highly touted prospect a decade ago.

Peter Holland: From Leafs Fan to NHL Player

Hailing from Caledon, Ontario, Holland had a unique connection to the Toronto Maple Leafs from a young age. Growing up, he honed his skills in a basement adorned with painted portraits of Maple Leafs legends like Mats Sundin and Tie Domi. The Anaheim Ducks drafted Holland in the first round (No. 15) of the 2009 NHL Draft after a successful major-junior career with Guelph in the OHL.

Holland made his debut with the Ducks in 2011, scoring his first goal against Roberto Luongo and the Vancouver Canucks. He went on to split the next two seasons between the NHL and AHL before becoming a regular with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2014-15. That season, he recorded double-digit goals and assists, including his first career shorthanded goal against the New York Rangers.

Holland also represented Canada at the 2009 Under-18 World Championship, contributing a goal and five points in six games. In 2015, he had the honor of carrying the Pan American Games torch through Caledon, joining other local sports figures in the historic relay.

