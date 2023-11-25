NHL Rumors: Insider addresses talks linking Patrick Kane with shock move to New York Rangers' rivals

Patrick Kane's name has recently surfaced in talks that could lead to a surprising move, possibly to one of the New York Rangers' rivals. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared insights on his 32 Thoughts podcast, delving into the mysterious cloud surrounding Kane's future.

Friedman revealed that the New York Islanders have become an unexpected contender in the race to acquire Kane. The Islanders, known for their secretive operations under the general manager Lou Lamoriello, have been linked to Kane due to his profile aligning with the kind of player the team has been seeking.

Elliotte Friedman spoke about Patrick Kane on the 32 Thoughts Podcast:

"I know there's some people who suspect the Islanders, simply because there is a cloud of secrecy on this, the secrecy king is Lou Lamoriello and Kane is exactly the kind of player the Islanders have been looking for"

Despite the Islanders leaving the door open for Zach Parise's potential return this season, the biggest free-agent name on the market remains Patrick Kane. The three-time Stanley Cup winner is yet to sign with a team, leaving fans and analysts in suspense about his next destination.

Friedman emphasized on his podcast that Kane, if and when he signs, prefers a longer-term commitment rather than a short stint. Additionally, there's a growing sense that Kane is leaning towards joining an Eastern Conference team, potentially making the New York Islanders a suitable fit.

While the Avalanche, Stars, Leafs and Golden Knights have all been part of the ongoing discussions, Friedman threw a curveball by mentioning teams like the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres as potential destinations.

However, it's the Islanders' inclusion that has raised eyebrows, considering the team's current competitive standing.

"The Islanders don't look like they can win right now, so what does Kane think about that?" questioned Friedman.

Despite the Islanders being a remote possibility, the mere mention of Kane's potential association with the team seems unlikely, especially given their recent playoff performance.

New York Islanders and Patrick Kane's last season

Last NHL season, rumors circulated that Lou Lamoriello had expressed interest in trading for Kane, even suggesting that star player Mathew Barzal found the prospect of playing with the seasoned veteran enticing. However, by mid-February, reports indicated that Long Island was not among Kane's preferred destinations.

As the hockey world eagerly awaits Kane's decision, the secretive nature of the negotiations continues to shroud the news surrounding his potential move. Whether he opts for a traditional contender or a surprising underdog, Patrick Kane's fans will have a reason to be happy both ways.