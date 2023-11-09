NHL Rumors: Insider addresses trade talk surrounding Shane Pinto following gambling suspension

Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto was recently suspended for 41 games for gambling, and his future with the team is up in the air.

Pinto was part of a ton of rumors this summer, as he was a restricted free agent and hadn't been signed. Then, when the season started and Pinto still wasn't signed, there were rumors that Ottawa was looking to trade him.

However, the news of the suspension then became public, which halted all talks of any trade or re-signing him. The Senators withdrew every offer they had to Pinto, and it's expected he will just sign his qualifying offer.

If Shane Pinto does indeed sign his qualifying offer, there is still a chance of him being traded. But, according to Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, that is not the case.

"Also, they will bring back Shane Pinto when his suspension ends, and are not trying to trade him," Friedman said.

It is interesting that the Senators don't want to trade Pinto once he's eligible to return, according to Friedman. With Ottawa wanting to keep Pinto, whether or not they will trade another forward or send someone down is to be seen.

Shane Pinto took full responsibility for his suspension

After the NHL announced Shane Pinto's 41-game suspension for gambling, he released a statement through the Ottawa Senators, taking responsibility for it:

“I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and city of Ottawa and most importantly my family. I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team.”

Meanwhile, the Senators issued a statement in which they stated that they were looking forward to bringing Pinto back to the group after the suspension ends

"When the time is right and with the league’s blessing, we will welcome him back to the organization and embrace him as one of our own.”

Shane Pinto, who was drafted 32nd overall in 2019 by the Ottawa Senators, has skated in 99 NHL games and has recorded 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 points.