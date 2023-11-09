NHL Rumors: Insider believes Sharks inquired about Noah Hanifin, names another team likely in run for defenseman

There's a lot of buzz and speculation going around in the NHL, and one rumor that garnered attention involves Noah Hanifin, the talented defenseman who currently plays for the Calgary Flames.

Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, in his recent '32 Thoughts,' podcast, mentioned:

"Kinda suspect the Sharks called Calgary about Noah Hanifin. Don’t see that as a fit."

The Sharks, known for their aggressive play and strategic moves, are always on the lookout for talented players to strengthen their defense. However, Hanifin’s playing style, which combines speed and tactical awareness, may not align perfectly with the Shark's playing style.

On another note, there have been rumors about the Arizona Coyotes being interested in Noah Hanifin.

"Another team I wonder about is Arizona. The Coyotes have the second-best goal differential in the Central, and a desire to push for the playoffs," Friedman said.

Adding a player like Hanifin could improve the Coyotes' chances in the playoffs. Noah Hanifin’s impressive defensive skills and ability to contribute offensively would make him a valuable asset for the Coyotes.

Friedman also highlighted:

"As this situation plays out, I am curious to see if an extension becomes part of the conversation. It benefits Hanifin, and benefits the Flames in any return."

Fans and analysts are waiting to see how Hanifin's situation plays out.

A bit about Noah Hanifin

Noah Hanifin is a well-known American ice hockey player who was selected fifth overall in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes. He is a defenseman, which calls for both defensive and attacking abilities, and he has thrived in this capacity throughout his career.

Hannifin was part of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, which has nurtured many talented players. His performance in the program caught the attention of the Carolina Hurricanes, who drafted him in the first round.

His time with the Hurricanes served as a springboard for his career, giving him a chance to showcase his skills on stage. He consistently delivered high-quality performances that earned him a place among the NHL All-Stars in 2018.

Following his tenure with the Hurricanes, Hanifin joined the Calgary Flames, where his transition to the team was seamless. His defensive prowess, paired with his ability to contribute offensively, made him a valuable asset for the Flames.