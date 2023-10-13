NHL Rumors: Insider drops major development on Devon Toews' contract extension with Avalanche

There's a notable development in Devon Toews's NHL rumors that's piqued the interest of fans and insiders. This particular tidbit revolves around the contract extension of the talented defenseman who's been a pivotal asset for the Colorado Avalanche since joining the team.

Toews inked a four-year, $16.4 million contract with the Avalanche in 2020, but with the 2023-24 season underway, he's on the verge of becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer. This situation has set the stage for intense speculation and discussions.

Noted NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, famous for his insights into the league, tweet about Toews. He mentioned that he was about to board a four-hour flight, leaving him temporarily disconnected from the internet. However, the reason for his tweet was:

"I’m about to hop onto a four-hour flight with no internet, but hearing there has been progress between Devon Toews and the Avalanche on an extension. Toews would have been a highly-coveted UFA next summer. We will see what today brings."

This is no small matter because Toews would have been a prized free agent in the upcoming summer. The significance of this development in the negotiation process cannot be understated.

Toews showcased his skill and versatility in a recent game against the Kings, contributing with an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. While Cale Makar might be the primary force on the Avalanche's blue line, there's no denying Toews' contribution to the team's success.

Last season, Toews showcased his capabilities with an impressive 50 points, 138 blocked shots and an exceptional plus-39 rating in 80 games. Toews' potential to replicate his performance in the current season is evident.

As for his career, spanning six seasons, Toews has amassed 185 points in 316 games, showcasing his value as a reliable defenseman both on and off the scoresheet. In 67 playoff games, he has contributed 45 points, highlighting his ability to perform under pressure.

Devon Toews wants to be with Colorado Avalanche

Devon Toews has made it clear that he wishes to remain with the Colorado Avalanche for the long term. His intent is to spend the rest of his career with the team, emphasizing the strong bond he shares with the organization:

"My intent is to stay here the rest of my career."

Negotiations for an extension have been ongoing, and the hopes were to finalize the deal before the season began. However, the possibility of negotiations continuing into the season remains open, should it be required.