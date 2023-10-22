NHL Rumors: Insider drops major update regarding Calgary Flames & Noah Hanifin

In a recent development that has the Calgary Flames fanbase buzzing with excitement, Elliotte Friedman, a renowned hockey insider, dropped a tantalizing scoop on Sportsnet Saturday Headlines. According to Friedman, the Flames are making significant headway in their efforts to secure a contract extension with their star defenseman, Noah Hanifin. The news couldn't have come at a better time, considering that Hanifin's current contract, with an AAV (average annual value) of $4.95 million, is set to expire at the end of the season.

Elliotte Friedman teases Calgary Flames close to re-signing star defender Noah Hanifin

The Flames are grappling with the challenges posed by the salary cap. With financial constraints restricting their ability to make sweeping changes to the roster, securing Hanifin's services on a long-term deal has become a top priority for the franchise. Hanifin, a 27-year-old blue-liner, has undoubtedly been a cornerstone of the Flames' defense corps, and his contributions have not gone unnoticed.

Hanifin's on-ice prowess is evident through his impressive back-to-back seasons, where he managed to tally 35 or more points as a defenseman. His ability to contribute offensively while maintaining a strong defensive presence has made him a valuable asset to the Flames. Hanifin's skill set has not only made him a fan favorite but has also caught the attention of rival teams who would love to snatch him up in free agency.

"The word is that the Flames and Noah Hanifin have made progress on a contract extension. Hanifin is an unrestricted free agent to be after this year. There is optimism, nothing is done until it's done. I always try to remind people of that, but like I said, the word is that there has been progress and there is optimism that something can get done between Hanifin and the Flames," Friedman said.

If the Calgary Flames do manage to lock down Hanifin with a new contract, it would be a significant win for the organization, ensuring that a key piece of their defensive puzzle remains in place for the foreseeable future. In a league where talent often moves from one team to another in search of better opportunities, retaining a player of Hanifin's caliber sends a powerful message: the Calgary Flames are committed to building a contender and have faith in their current core. Flames fans will be eagerly searching for more updates as the extension saga continues to unfold over the next following weeks.