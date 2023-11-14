NHL Rumors: Insider hints at Boston Bruins goalie's future amid links to Edmonton Oilers

In a recent installment of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Insider Elliotte Friedman provided an insight into the Boston Bruins' plans to secure the future of their rising star goaltender, Jeremy Swayman. Friedman said, "I wouldn't be surprised at all if Boston tries to get Swayman done too, because he's on a one-year deal and he can extend on Jan. 1."

Friedman reveals Bruins will look to extend Swayman in the near future, locking up both All-Star goalies moving forward

The Bruins have enjoyed a spectacular start to the season with an impressive 11-1-1 record, and much of their success can be attributed to the exceptional goaltending tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Vezina winner Linus Ullmark. While Ullmark's solid performances were anticipated, it is Swayman who has truly stood out, elevating his game to new heights.

In the six games Swayman has guarded the Boston Bruins' net, the former fourth-round pick has posted remarkable statistics – a 2.19 goals-against average (GAA) and an outstanding .922 save percentage. Notably, Swayman has already achieved a shutout this season, a feat he accomplished in just six games, making it likely he will be surpassing his total of four shutouts during the entire 2022-2023 campaign eventually this season.

The Boston Bruins remain undefeated in regulation in the games started by Swayman, showcasing the impact of his stellar play on the team's overall performance. Swayman's ability to consistently make 30 or more saves per game has provided the Bruins with a formidable last line of defense, allowing the offense some margin for error.

Swayman's contract situation adds an interesting layer to the narrative. As a restricted free agent (RFA) last offseason, he opted for a one-year extension worth $3.475 million. Heading into the upcoming offseason, Swayman will again be an RFA, but his outstanding performances suggest that a significant payday awaits. Widely regarded as the top backup goalie in the league, Swayman's capabilities are such that he could easily step into a starting role for numerous other NHL teams.

Swayman and Ullmark were reportedly options that the Edmonton Oilers looked at in the offseason, and the Canadian side even inquired about Ullmark during the summer. However, Swayman's performances may have put him as the top choice now.

As the Bruins contemplate extending Jeremy Swayman's contract, they would be investing in a promising goaltender and securing a pivotal player who has proven instrumental in their early-season success. The Alaskan native's exceptional performances have bolstered the team's confidence and positioned him as a cornerstone for the Bruins' future goaltending endeavors alongside their Vezina-winning goaltender Linus Ullmark.