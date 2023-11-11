NHL Rumors: Insider hints at Toronto Maple Leafs additions to address defensive woes

NHL Insider David Pagnotta recently shed light on Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving's proactive approach to addressing the team's defensive deficiencies. Pagnotta revealed that Treliving is in the early stages of exploring potential additions to the Maple Leafs' blue line, aiming to bolster the team's defensive capabilities as they strive for success in the current season.

Exploring Defensive Options: Toronto Maple Leafs eye blue line upgrades

Despite the Maple Leafs maintaining a respectable 6-5-2 record to start the season, injuries, particularly to defenseman Timothy Liljegren, have left their back end vulnerable. Treliving is reportedly keen on shoring up this aspect of the team's roster to ensure a more robust defensive presence in the coming months:

Pagnotta said:

It's going to be a little bit difficult, but right now they're going through the exploratory stage looking to see who is available, who's potentially going to be available later on in the season and how that might look like price wise down the road as they try to add to their back end before the break."

Pagnotta emphasized that Treliving's current efforts are part of due diligence, with the Leafs' management carefully assessing various options available in the market. Treliving is not hastily trying to make a move, considering the team's cap situation and the intricacies involved in mid-season transactions. Instead, he is patiently exploring potential acquisitions and gauging their availability, price tags and fit within the Leafs lineup.

The Insider further reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs have expressed interest in Calgary Flames' defensemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov. Tanev, a right-handed defenseman, is known for his defensive reliability and was reportedly a target of Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly in a previous free agency period. Zadorov, a versatile player capable of playing on both sides, adds flexibility to the defensive lineup:

"They've had some conversations with Calgary about whether they'll be able to take a look at those guys to bring in somebody either on the right side or who is a little interchangeable. Nikita Zadorov shoots the left and plays both sides. Tanev, who is somebody that Morgan Riley tried to lobby for when Tanna was a free agent a few years ago."

Pagnotta also mentioned Sean Walker from the Philadelphia Flyers as another potential target for the Maple Leafs. While Treliving is currently in the exploratory phase, these insights provide a glimpse into the Maple Leafs' strategic thinking as they aim to fortify their defensive lineup before the season's midpoint. Toronto fans can expect the management to act judiciously to address the team's needs and solidify their position.