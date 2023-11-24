NHL Rumors: Insider makes major Jack Campbell admission amid Oilers goalie woes

The Edmonton Oilers are navigating a challenging start to the 2023-2024 NHL season with a concerning record of 5-12-1, and the spotlight is particularly harsh on their goaltending struggles.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston provided insights into the Oilers' goaltending situation and Jack Campbell's demotion during a recent broadcast of Insider Trading.

"Well, they're looking everywhere they can for something that might spark the group. Of course, that includes external conversations. I would caution you against jumping to the conclusion that there will be some sort of trade here, something that will make the fix come from external," said Johnston.

Making a significant trade would require finding a team in a similarly desperate position or potentially overpaying for a hockey player. Johnston remarked,

"Because, first of all, to make that happen, you have to find another team in as desperate a position as you are to make a trade right now, or you have to make a bad trade - overpay perhaps to bring in another player."

A notable internal option that Johnston highlights is the potential recall of Jack Campbell. The goaltender, currently with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, has recently proved his capabilities with a shutout.

"So, I think the Oilers are looking internally in terms of trying to get themselves to play better, and I think one option to consider as well is that Jack Campbell, who's been down in the American Hockey League playing in Bakersfield coming off a shutout there is a potential option to come back up and rejoin the Oilers."

"So maybe, at least initially here in the short term, that's the kind of move they might make to try to spark a better outcome," Johnston said.

Edmonton Oilers' prime concern this season

Edmonton's starting netminder, Stuart Skinner, has faced challenges this NHL season with a below-average save percentage of .865, contributing to the team's difficulties.

The team is also contending with a slump from star captain Connor McDavid, who has recorded 16 points in 16 games, including six goals and ten assists. McDavid's dip in performance, combined with the goaltending issues, has raised concerns within the organization.

As the team actively assesses their options, the potential recall of Jack Campbell stands out as a strategic move to address their goaltending concerns in the short term.