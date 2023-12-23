NHL Rumors: Insider names Blackhawks' $7,950,000 center as potential trade chip for side at deadline

The Chicago Blackhawks find themselves in a unique position as the trade deadline approaches, with center Jason Dickinson standing out as a potential trade chip. Despite the team's recent 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, Dickinson's performance continues to elevate his value and draw interest from potential suitors.

Dickinson, 28, signed a three-year, $7,950,000 contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Aug. 14, 2021, with a cap hit of $2,650,000. He was traded to the Hawks in October 2022.

The affordability of his contract, considering his contributions, makes him an attractive option for teams eyeing a mid-season trade.

Head coach Luke Richardson has also praised Dickinson's complete game. The center's partnership with Nick Foligno on the line has proven to be a driving force for the Blackhawks, providing a stable and effective presence.

NHL insider Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports says:

"The Blackhawks won't have many trade chips at the deadline, unlike last season. Dickinson, who's wearing the third "A" on his sweater with Seth Jones out, is one of the few that could actually garner interest and fetch a respectable return."

He added,

"Dickinson, 28, has one year left on his contract at a cap hit of $2.65 million. Cut it in half and his value of $1.325 million seems like a bargain."

In a season where the Blackhawks may not have many trade chips compared to the previous year, Dickinson's standout performances and reasonable contract make him a player worth watching as the trade deadline approaches.

The Blackhawks center's exemplary performance this season

In the recent game against the Canadiens, Dickinson showcased his offensive prowess by scoring his 10th goal of the season, setting a new career-high. His well-rounded game was evident as he played a crucial role in penalty killing, going 3-for-3, and led the team in faceoff win percentage at 52.9%.

Dickinson's on-pace projection of 26 goals this season and the potential to reach the 40-point mark for the first time in his career make him an appealing asset. The NHL center's commitment to improving his offensive game while maintaining defensive reliability has contributed to his growing value.

"I’ve been trying to think more offensive. So maybe I am subconsciously thinking about it a little bit more, how to attack a little bit better. But I don’t want to let my D side of the game slide. So that’s always Priority 1," Dickinson said via NBC Chicago.