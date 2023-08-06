NHL Rumors: Insider names star likely to be cut by Islanders ahead of 2023/24 season

In the lead-up to the 2023/24 NHL season, an insider within the hockey world has raised speculation about the potential departure of a prominent player from the New York Islanders roster.

The player in question is believed to be Ross Johnston, who commands a salary of $1.1 million. According to the insider, it appears that the Islanders' management is keen on exploring options to move the player either before or during the training camp.

If a trade cannot be executed, the team may consider reassigning him to Bridgeport, a move that would effectively free up his salary from the cap, benefiting the team's financial flexibility.

While acknowledging the potential value of players with Johnston's unique skillset on other teams, the insider opines that the Islanders' current roster boasts an abundance of toughness with the return of all fourth-liners.

Additionally, there is an expectation of increased forward options for the team in the upcoming season compared to the previous one.

As with any speculations, it's essential to keep in mind that roster decisions can be influenced by various factors and strategies employed by the team's management.

Fans and analysts alike will be keeping a close eye on how this situation unfolds as the 2023/24 NHL season approaches.

Islanders' playoff hopes hang in the balance in competitive Eastern Conference

The New York Islanders' playoff chances are facing challenges in the competitive Eastern Conference, according to a recent analysis.

As the NHL's offseason progresses, fans and analysts alike have expressed mixed opinions on the team's current state.

While some have criticized the decisions made by Lou Lamoriello, the team's president of hockey operations and general manager, regarding new contracts for players like Pierre Engvall, Scott Mayfield, and Semyon Varlamov, others remain cautiously optimistic about the potential for success in the upcoming season.

Key factors contributing to the Islanders' potential success include a full season of Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat's presence on the ice, bolstered by the impressive goaltending of Ilya Sorokin.

However, the team's lack of significant changes to their lineup has been a cause for concern, particularly as their Eastern Conference rivals have made noticeable upgrades during the offseason.

Teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers are expected to be formidable opponents, and the Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, and Detroit Red Wings are also determined to make a mark.

Despite criticisms, some suggest that Lamoriello's inactivity during the offseason might be a strategic approach, putting the onus on the players to perform and deliver results on the ice. As the season draws nearer, they must prepare to face tough competition in their quest for a spot in the playoffs.