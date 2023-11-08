NHL Rumors: Insider names two teams Hurricanes could look to raid for goalie reinforcement

Recently, there have been intriguing developments regarding the Carolina Hurricanes' pursuit of a reliable netminder.

Pierre LeBrun, a well-known and respected NHL insider renowned for his invaluable insights and insider knowledge, recently provided information regarding the Canes' quest for goaltending solutions.

In a segment of "Insider Trading," LeBrun shared news about the Canes.

“Carolina keeping an eye on the three goalie situations in Detroit and Montreal, among other places, to see if maybe there is a trade fit,” said LeBrun.

Examining the situation in Detroit, the Carolina Hurricanes have identified a potential source of goaltending reinforcement. The Detroit Red Wings boast a solid netminding roster featuring the likes of Ville Husso, Alex Lyon and James Reimer.

For the Hurricanes, this abundance of goaltending talent in Detroit presents an opportunity for a mutually beneficial trade.

Turning their attention to Montreal, the Canes find other intriguing prospects for goaltending assistance. The Montreal Canadiens boast a goaltending depth with Jake Allen, Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau at their helm. The Canes might focus on acquiring a talented goaltending prospect from Montreal.

Amid these discussions, LeBrun also noted that the Canes have engaged in talks with veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak.

Hailing from Slovakia, Halak was selected by the Montreal Canadiens as the 271st overall pick in the ninth and final round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. Over the years, he has carved out a respectable and commendable career, representing various teams in the league.

Martin Necas secures victory for Carolina Hurricanes

On November 8, Martin Necas netted the game-winning goal 90 seconds into overtime, granting the Canes a 3-2 triumph over the Buffalo Sabres at their home arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This marked Necas's second overtime victory at home this NHL season, as he deftly redirected the puck into the net. The Canes' initial two goals were scored by their defensemen, Tony DeAngelo and Brady Skjei, while Sebastian Aho contributed with two assists, including one on the decisive goal. Skjei also assisted on the overtime-winning play.

Antti Raanta made 20 saves in goal as the Hurricanes secured their fifth victory in their last six games. The Canes played this game the day after announcing that their goalie, Frederik Andersen, would be sidelined for an extended period due to a blood clotting issue.