NHL Rumors: Insider provides latest on Ilya Samsonov's arbitration talks with Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov has not reached an agreement with the team.

Both the Maple Leafs and Samsonov are going ahead with the arbitration hearing, according to team insider David Alter for Hockey News. The goalie's new one-year contract will now be decided by a third party.

"I’m hearing Ilya Samsonov and the #Leafs went ahead with the hearing. There is no more negotiating and an arbitrator will rule on his salary."

The arbitration hearing between Samsonov and the Leafs is scheduled for Friday. Up until the hearings, a deal outside arbitration seemed conceivable. A revision to the collective bargaining agreement for the NHL in 2020 stipulates that once a hearing starts, agreements outside of arbitration are no longer permissible.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet earlier this week reported that Samsonov's team submitted an arbitration request for $4.9 million. In response, the Leafs offered $2.4 million.

The Leafs would typically have the option to choose whether the award was for a one-year or two-year period, but Samsonov's side chose to apply for arbitration instead. The period can be no longer than one year due to Samsonov's impending unrestricted free agency, which is one year away.

The goaltender would then become an unrestricted free agent, after the Leafs choose not to sign him if the arbitrator determines a salary over the walkaway amount of $4,538,958.

Ilya Samsonov's NHL career so far

Ilya Samsonov played nine games for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He posted a record of four wins and as many defeats entering Game 3, with a goals-against-average of 3.27 and save percentage of.895.

The 26-year-old goaltender has appeared in 16 postseason games, including this season, and has a record of five wins and 10 defeats. His save % is.902, and his goals-against-average is 3.06.

The Washington Capitals selected Ilya Samsonov with the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He gained great experience playing for Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the Kontinental Hockey League before joining the Capitals.

On Oct. 5, 2019, he played his first NHL game, helping the Capitals beat the New York Islanders 2-1 with 25 saves. He had a remarkable 11-game winning run in his debut season, which lasted from Nov. 30, 2019, to Jan. 31, 2020. He started 22 of the 26 games in his rookie NHL season, and his final record read 16 wins and six defeats.

Samsonov played 42 games during the 2023 season, finishing with a record of 27 victories, 10 defeats and five draws. His 2.33 goals-against-average and.919 save percentage were also season highs.

He has played 131 games in the NHL, with 79 wins, 32 loses and 13 ties. His career goals-against-average is 2.65, and save percentage is .908.

