NHL Rumors: Insider provides major update on Elias Lindholm's contract extension talks with Flames

In a recent development, the ongoing contract extension negotiations between the Calgary Flames and Elias Lindholm have taken a new turn.

According to well-regarded hockey analyst Frank Seravalli from "Daily Faceoff," the Flames are actively pursuing Lindholm's re-signing. While significant headway hasn't been made, a more receptive atmosphere seems to be emerging:

"Calgary is still making a pitch to get Elias Lindholm signed. I think it's unfair to say that there has been significant progress made, but I do think that perhaps the Lindholm camp is listening a little more attentively than they were back when the summer first started."

Expand Tweet

The Flames, eager to retain Lindholm, are banking on this potential breakthrough. They are likely aiming for a dual outcome: securing the talented player's commitment and fostering improved unity within the team.

With Lindholm potentially re-signing and the prospect of a stronger start to the season, Calgary anticipates a ripple effect where other players might also be more inclined to align themselves with the team's goals.

As the contract discussions continue, fans and pundits alike will be keeping a keen eye on these developments.

Elias Lindholm's stellar 2022-23 Season

During the 2022-2023 season, Elias Lindholm embarked on a notable journey with the Calgary Flames, showcasing his prowess on the ice.

In 80 games played, Lindholm exhibited his multifaceted skill set, accumulating 22 goals and an impressive 42 assists, amassing a total of 64 points. With a commendable +6 rating, Lindholm demonstrated his commitment to both ends of the rink.

Beyond his offensive contributions, Lindholm displayed discipline with a modest 14 penalty minutes, reflecting his calculated approach to the game. His proficiency on the power play was evident, notching 10 goals and 21 power-play points.

Additionally, his versatility shone through as he managed to secure one shorthanded goal and three shorthanded points. Notably, Lindholm's clutch performance saw him register two game-winning goals.

Elias Lindholm's dedication was further highlighted by his consistent presence on the ice, participating in all 80 games of the season. His 186 shots on goal underscored his offensive aggression. With an 11.83% shooting accuracy, Lindholm's accuracy was a driving force behind his goal-scoring success.

Lindholm's 2022-2023 journey painted a portrait of a well-rounded player making a significant impact on the Flames' performance.