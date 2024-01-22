NHL Rumors: Insider reveals multiple teams made a run for Corey Perry before veteran settled on Oilers move

After signing a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, Veteran forward Corey Perry made news. Perry joining the Oilers on a league minimum salary of $775K with some performance bonuses has triggered conversations within hockey circles.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli explained on a recent episode of the Rundown podcast by Daily Faceoff why Perry signed a deal with Edmonton. When asked about his surprise at Perry’s decision, Seravalli said

"No, I just think the one place that I think he was seriously considering in the last number of days was Florida."

According to Seravalli, multiple teams were in the running for Perry before he settled on the Oilers:

"I think a bunch of teams had been in. I think the LA Kings had an initial conversation with him, but they knew Victor Arvidsson was coming back. I think the New York Rangers made a play. I think the Tampa Bay Lightning where he spent some time and went to the final."

"They're a team with John Cooper (head coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning) that really recognized how much they could use a player like him."

Seravalli mentioned another undisclosed team in the Western Conference that was in contention for Perry's services:

"There's one other team in the West. I don't know who it is. I don't know if it's Vegas or whoever. I think maybe Toronto had an initial conversation, but it didn't go very far.

Despite the various options, Perry ultimately chose the Oilers:

"He kind of had a choice, and watching this Oilers team hit 13 wins, the top-end talent, and then really the right-shot aspect of what they kind of really need, it makes too much sense."

Expand Tweet

Corey Perry's situation and Oilers' record

Corey Perry, 38, had his NHL contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks in November due to violating club policies in a workplace matter. The specifics were not disclosed, and it was clarified that it was not a criminal issue.

Perry issued an apology, acknowledging his "inappropriate and wrong" behavior. He announced his entry into professional treatment for alcohol abuse and mental health.

On a franchise-record 13-game winning streak, Edmonton signed Perry following his release from the Blackhawks. This move comes amidst the team's remarkable turnaround, marked by a slow start that led to a coaching change.