NHL Rumors: Insider reveals Oilers eyed major goalie trade before deal falling through

The Edmonton Oilers recently found themselves at the center of speculation regarding a potential major goalie trade. Renowned Canadian sports journalist Elliotte Friedman unveiled the intrigue surrounding this situation during a segment on the "32 Thoughts Podcast."

Friedman, known for his insider information and deep connections within the National Hockey League, hinted at a significant development involving the Oilers. In a post on X that set the hockey community abuzz, Friedman wrote:

"There are people in the league who believe the Oilers were on the precipice of a big move on Wednesday. I don't know what happened... but I had people say to me, watch the Oilers in goal, they're up to something, and they weren't talking about Campbell."

The revelation sparked widespread speculation and curiosity among hockey enthusiasts, eager to unravel the mystery of the potential goaltending shakeup in Edmonton. While details surrounding the rumored trade remain shrouded in mystery, Friedman's reputation for credible reporting lends weight to the notion that the Oilers were indeed exploring a major move.

One notable aspect of the revelation is the timing. The disclosure occurred when goaltender Jack Campbell faced an unexpected change in his status with Edmonton on Nov. 8.

Campbell, an American professional ice hockey netminder, found himself on waivers and subsequently assigned to Edmonton's AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

Edmonton's goaltending situation

The sudden move involving Campbell and the rumored major goalie trade is connected to Edmonton's bad performance in the early NHL games. The reason behind the team losing almost every game is due to its awful goaltending. Both goalies, Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell, have performed poorly, with their save percentage falling below .900.

The change in Edmonton's goaltending strategy was expected due to these goaltending issues.

The phrase "on the precipice of a big move" used by Friedman suggests that the potential trade was at an advanced stage before something caused it to fall through. The intricacies of the negotiation process and the factors that led to the deal's collapse remain unknown, leaving room for speculation.

As the NHL season unfolds, fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on Edmonton's goaltending situation, wondering if additional developments will address the issues.

Edmonton Oilers ink one-year deal with Gagner

Edmonton has secured forward Sam Gagner for the upcoming season with a one-year, two-way contract valued at $775,000 AAV in the NHL.

Gagner, a seasoned player with 16 NHL seasons, initially joined the team's training camp on a professional tryout deal starting Aug. 28.