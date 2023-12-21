NHL Rumors: Insider reveals two new potential locations for 2026 Olympics ice hockey event if Milan venue falls through

In international ice hockey, speculation is rife about the location of the 2026 Winter Olympics event, with rumors swirling around two alternative venues in case Milan falls through. The latest insights come from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, who delved into the ongoing discussions between the NHL, NHLPA, IIHF, and IOC during a recent Olympic meeting.

Friedman provided a glimpse into the meeting, revealing that while no concrete solutions emerged, there were positive vibes, and the term "productive" was tossed around.

Friedman said in the latest segment of 32 Thoughts,

"There was an Olympic meeting on Wednesday, involving the NHL, NHLPA, IIHF and IOC. Doesn’t sound like anything solved/agreed to, but, more importantly, no rain clouds. The word “productive” was used a few times."

The primary focus of these discussions is the potential relocation of the men's ice hockey event if Milan, the initially proposed venue, encounters obstacles.

In the event that Milan falls through, Turin, the host of the 2006 Olympics, emerges as a strong contender to step in. Additionally, Switzerland has been suggested as another plausible alternative.

Friedman said,

"More conversations to come in January. I remain optimistic as part of my generally cheery nature. If the event cannot be played in Milan, it will go to Turin — home of the 2006 Olympics. (Switzerland also was suggested.)"

The potential shift in venue comes as a result of ongoing uncertainties and challenges associated with hosting large-scale international events, especially considering the global landscape and logistical considerations.

More details on the 2026 Olympics ice hockey event

The road to the 2026 Olympics includes a rigorous qualification process determined by the IIHF World Ranking following the 2023 Men's Ice Hockey World Championships.

Automatic berths were granted to the host nation and the top eight teams in the world rankings. The remaining three spots are up for grabs through qualification tournaments, scheduled to take place between August 29 and September 1, 2024.

The culmination of events, including the 2020 and 2021 World Championships, the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, and the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, played a crucial role in establishing the IIHF World Ranking.

While the participation of Russia remains unconfirmed and contingent on their return to the IIHF Championship program, the seeding process is based on ranking points, with recent years weighing more heavily.

The international hockey community will be closely watching developments in January to see how these rumors evolve and whether Milan will indeed host the prestigious event or pass the torch to a new location.