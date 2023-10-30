NHL Rumors: Insiders discuss $18,000,000 Calgary Flames's possible free agency move to Vancouver

As Chris Tanev's final year of his $4.5 million contract with the Calgary Flames approaches, speculation about his future has been the talk of the town lately, especially on shows like "Donnie and Dhali." Tanev, who previously played with the Vancouver Canucks from 2010 to 2020, has raised questions about the possibility of a return to the Canucks. Let's delve into the possibilities and factors at play.

Calgary Flames' Chris Tanev's return to Canucks could be in the works, according to "Donnie and Dhali"

According to Rick Dhaliwal, Tanev's contract with the Calgary Flames is set to expire soon, and the team is making efforts to re-sign him. However, it seems that the initial offer from the Flames didn't meet Tanev's expectations. As he turns 34 in December, the defenseman may be looking for a more lucrative and long-term deal if he explores the free-agent market on July 1.

Tanev's history in Vancouver is well-known. He was a fan favorite and was highly regarded by his former teammates, particularly Quinn Hughes. The Canadian's steady defensive play and shot-blocking skills made him a valuable asset during his time with the Canucks.

Dhaliwal also mentioned that Tanev loved his time in Vancouver and had originally wanted to stay there. However, due to salary cap constraints and a lack of available funds, a new contract wasn't offered to him. This eventually led to his departure.

Age is an important consideration, as Tanev is entering his mid-thirties. However, his playing style, characterized by a "stay-at-home" defensive approach, may not be as affected by age as other players.

Injuries in Vancouver, many of which were caused by blocked shots, took their toll on Tanev. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that he made equipment adjustments during his final year in Vancouver that improved his durability, and he carried those adjustments with him to the Calgary Flames.

Tanev's father, Mike, played a crucial role in making equipment adjustments, such as reinforcing his shin pads and enhancing skate protection. These changes have seemingly contributed to Tanev's improved durability, as evidenced by his 82-game season in Calgary two years ago.

The question remains: Will Chris Tanev return to Vancouver? While Dhaliwal didn't explicitly confirm this possibility, he emphasized that Tanev's upcoming unrestricted free agency presents an intriguing scenario. The Flames' ability to re-sign him will be closely watched, but the Canucks might have a shot at bringing back a player who still holds the city in high regard.