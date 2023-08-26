NHL Rumors: Leafs GM offer cryptic update on Sheldon Keefe's contract extension

As the summer heat simmers down, Toronto Maple Leafs fans eagerly anticipate news regarding the contract extension of head coach Sheldon Keefe. In a recent press conference, Leafs' General Manager Brad Treliving spoke highly of his rapport with Keefe, yet stopped short of providing a definitive answer on the impending extension.

With just one year remaining on Keefe's current contract, speculation has been rife about the team's plans for the future. Treliving's comments, while positive in nature, left fans and analysts intrigued due to their cryptic nature.

"Sheldon and I have had some productive conversations over the summer," Treliving remarked. "We value his contributions to the team and the progress we've made under his leadership."

While these comments seem to underscore the positive relationship between Treliving and Keefe, they also raise questions about the hesitation to commit to a contract extension.

The Leafs have shown promise under Keefe's guidance, with notable improvements in both regular-season performance and playoff contention. However, the absence of a clear statement about the contract extension leaves room for speculation about underlying negotiations or potential changes in the coaching landscape.

As the season approaches, fans will be keeping a close eye on any further developments.

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews sets NHL pay record

Auston Matthews, a staple of the Toronto Maple Leafs, recently unveiled his lucrative four-year contract extension worth $53 million. This is set to take effect in the 2024-25 season, marking his ninth year with the team.

The deal will vault him above Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid for the NHL's highest Annual Average Value (AAV) both currently and historically.

Yet, while Matthews will become hockey's top earner, his earnings are dwarfed by counterparts in different arenas. In the NBA, 118 players will outearn his $13.25 million, with figures like $13.3 million for Grant Williams and $13.5 million for Austin Reaves. Although these NBA players play complementary roles, they surpass Matthews' earnings.

Nikola Jokic's NBA-leading $55.2 million annual salary outstrips Matthews' entire contract.

The MLB boasts star pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander making $43.3 million this season, while 114 MLB players earn more annually than Matthews, who aligns with the $13.5 million earned by Max Muncy.

The NFL sees the most athletes exceeding Matthews' earnings, with 157 players making $13.25 million or more per year. Notably, Green Bay's Jordan Love and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes secured substantial contracts, with Mahomes' 10-year, $450 million deal leading the pack.