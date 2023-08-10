NHL Rumors: Multiple NHL teams were hesitant to sign latest Coyotes signing

The NHL offseason is always a time of intrigue, with players shuffling teams, new contracts being inked and tons of NHL rumors. However, one particular signing has raised eyebrows among NHL insiders and fans.

Matt Dumba, the defenseman who recently signed a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Arizona Coyotes, might have missed a golden opportunity to rebuild his game on a stronger team with more support.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the lack of interest in Dumba during the trade deadline spoke volumes about how teams perceived him. Surprisingly, not a single phone call inquired about his availability, a fact that underlines the uncertainty surrounding his playing style.

Seravalli pointed out that Dumba's risk profile seemed to be a major concern for potential suitors. His reputation as a player who could deliver devastating hits but also leave his team vulnerable if he misses was perhaps a deterrent for several teams.

The financial aspect also played a role in the lack of interest in Dumba. With a cap hit of $6 million, some teams might have found it challenging to accommodate his salary within their budgets. Additionally, his status as a healthy scratch at times further contributed to the lack of attention.

Dumba's style of play is often compared to that of a "kamikaze pilot" by Seravalli. His aggressive approach can be a game-changer when it works, but it also exposes his team to significant risks when it doesn't. The inconsistency in his game could be a reason behind his big offensive dropoff in the previous year, where he managed only 14 points in 79 games and registered a minus-8 rating with the Minnesota Wild.

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights seeking to trade playoffs MVP with $30 million value

NHL Rumors are swirling around Jonathan Marchessault, as the possibility of the Vegas Golden Knights trading their standout player gains traction. A recent article suggests that the team might part ways with Marchessault before his contract ends in 2023-24.

Speculation arises due to his impending unrestricted free agency and his recent accolade, the Conn Smythe Trophy, for his exceptional performance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Golden Knights are known for bold roster decisions, as seen with Reilly Smith's departure. With contract talks stagnant, the notion of trading Marchessault gains credibility. So far, significant negotiations for a new contract between him and the team have yet to materialize, further fueling NHL rumors.