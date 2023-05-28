NHL Rumors: New York Rangers closing in on Peter Laviolette as new head coach

The New York Rangers, in their quest to find a replacement for former head coach Gerard Gallant, appear to be closing in on a decision. According to the latest update from Elliotte Friedman, Peter Laviolette is emerging as the front runner for the coveted position.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, it is expected that the announcement regarding the Rangers' new head coach will be made sometime between Tuesday and Friday next week, coinciding with the conclusion of the Western Conference Finals and the commencement of the Stanley Cup Final.

On 32 Thoughts Podcast Friedman noted:

"I think a lot of people are beginning to lean Peter Laviolette on this one, I think if it is Peter Laviolette we're going to find out next week"

NHL Watcher @NHL_Watcher Friedman on Rangers head coaching: "I think a lot of people are beginning to lean Peter Laviolette on this one, I think if it is Peter Laviolette we're going to find out next week". Friedman on Rangers head coaching: "I think a lot of people are beginning to lean Peter Laviolette on this one, I think if it is Peter Laviolette we're going to find out next week".

It's shedding light on the growing momentum behind Laviolette's potential hiring. The veteran coach, known for his vast experience and impressive resume that includes a Stanley Cup championship, has long been considered a strong candidate for the role.

With this development, it seems increasingly likely that Laviolette will be the one taking over the helm of the New York Rangers.

The timing of the potential announcement aligns with the final stages of the NHL playoffs, as the Western Conference Finals could conclude as early as Monday or Wednesday, while the Stanley Cup Final is set to commence next Saturday.

This suggests that the New York Rangers organization aims to finalize their coaching decision before the pinnacle of the NHL season begins. By doing so, they can swiftly shift their focus towards the upcoming season and provide stability to the team under a new leadership structure.

Peter Laviolette: The ideal fit for the New York Rangers

Peter Laviolette's extensive experience in the league makes him an ideal fit for the New York Rangers.

Having coached multiple NHL teams, including the Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals, Laviolette brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. His tenure with the Hurricanes culminated in a Stanley Cup victory in 2006, further highlighting his ability to guide teams to success.

The Rangers, a franchise with a rich history and a passionate fanbase, are undoubtedly seeking a coach who can help elevate the team's performance and guide them towards a championship.

Laviolette's proven track record, combined with his ability to instill discipline and develop winning strategies, makes him an attractive choice for the organization. His past successes and ability to adapt to different team dynamics indicate that he possesses the necessary qualities to lead the Rangers to future success.

Poll : 0 votes