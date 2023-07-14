NHL rumors: Patrick Kane's agent delivers major update on next destination

In a stunning change of events, Patrick Kane's agent, Pat Brisson, has claimed that it is unlikely that the star forward would sign a deal with an NHL team before the upcoming 2023-24 season. Kane's recovery, which is expected to take between four and six months, is presently underway after he underwent hip resurfacing surgery on June 1.

Brisson expressed confidence in Kane's abilities, saying that he is an exceptional player who will undoubtedly be an asset to any team once he returns to full health. He emphasized the need to wait until Kane is cleared and feels great before making any decisions regarding contract length or potential destinations. Brisson also mentioned the projected increase in the NHL salary cap for the following year as a factor that could influence their decision-making process.

Kane, who will turn 35 next year, expressed his desire to return to peak performance and continue playing at a high level. The three-time Stanley Cup champion and former Calder Trophy winner has amassed an impressive 1,237 points in his NHL career and holds significant records in the Chicago Blackhawks' franchise history.

This development comes after the Blackhawks announced that they would not re-sign Kane's longtime teammate and fellow cornerstone, Jonathan Toews. The duo had expressed their desire to retire as Blackhawks, but circumstances have now changed.

As the season approaches in October, the hockey world eagerly awaits further updates on Patrick Kane's recovery and potential next destination, with many teams likely to express interest in acquiring the services of the highly skilled forward.

Patrick Kane's journey with the Blackhawks

Over the course of 15 seasons, Patrick Kane etched his name into the annals of Chicago Blackhawks history, cementing his status as one of the franchise's all-time greats. With an impressive career total of 1,225 points, comprising 446 goals and 779 assists, Kane stands as one of the most accomplished American-born players in NHL history. His exceptional contributions include three Stanley Cup championships, numerous All-Star selections, and coveted individual accolades such as the Calder Trophy, the Hart Trophy, and the Ted Lindsay Award.

Despite his smaller stature at 5 feet 10 inches and 177 pounds, Kane's skill and determination propelled him to extraordinary heights on the ice. His ability to rise to the occasion in crucial moments and his innate scoring prowess made him a force to be reckoned with. Blackhawks fans will forever cherish his clutch performances and memorable goals that lifted the team to victory.

As Patrick Kane departs from the Blackhawks after being traded to the New York Rangers, his remarkable legacy will endure, leaving an indelible mark on the rich tapestry of Chicago Blackhawks history.

