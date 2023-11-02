NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane to Bruins shut down

Patrick Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, is arguably the biggest name available in the free market. It's November, and fans may finally see Kane signing with a new team this time.

There were rumors about his possible destinations, and the Boston Bruins were strongly linked to signing the 34-year-old veteran free agent. However, according to Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, the Bruins are unlikely to sign Kane.

One of the primary reasons Murphy cited was the Boston Bruins' salary cap space, and it is impossible to sign the three-time Stanley Cup winner even if the club offers him a short-term, $3 million contract:

“Don’t expect the Bruins to be in on Patrick Kane,” an NHL source pointed out to Boston Hockey Now on Saturday morning. “First of all, they don’t have the cap space to make it happen even if we’re talking like a one-year, $3 million contract

The Bruins are currently in a tight cap situation and have plenty of wingers on their roster who would need to be offloaded to make room.

Murphy further reported that if the Boston Bruins are one of Patrick Kane's preferred choices, then Boston's GM, Don Sweeney, might find a way to sort out the cap situation. However, that also appears unlikely to happen at this point.

Which are the other teams linked to Patrick Kane?

Columbus Blue Jackets v New York Rangers

In June, Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery. As a result, it was reported that it would take at least 4-6 months for him to recover before getting back onto the ice. The latest reports suggest that Patrick Kane has started to listen to offers starting early in November.

One thing is certain: Kane wants to join a Cup-contending team, and teams such as the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, and Florida Panthers are among the teams interested in signing him.

So, it remains to be seen which team Kane chooses as his preferred destination in the coming weeks or months.

Patrick Kane was drafted No. 1 overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2007 draft. After playing for sixteen years with the club, he joined the New York Rangers last season.

In 2022-23, Kane split the season with the Hawks and Blue Shirts. He played in 73 games and notched up 57 points through 21 goals and 36 assists. Overall, he's played 1,180 career games, scoring 1,237 points (451 goals and 786 assists).