Erik Karlsson, the highly sought-after San Jose Sharks defenseman, has garnered significant interest from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Their new president of hockey operations, Kyle Dubas, is leading the charge.

Adding weight to the potential blockbuster trade, franchise icons Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang have thrown their full support behind the move. As reported by The Athletic's Rob Rossi, Crosby and Letang have given their stamp of approval for the Penguins to pursue Karlsson.

Karlsson has expressed his desire to move to a contender as he enters his 15th season in the NHL, and the Penguins have emerged as the primary contender. Dubas confirmed his interest in the star defenseman, saying that he believes there might be a fit for Karlsson in the core group.

The 33-year-old had an outstanding season, registering 101 points in 82 games and earning his third Norris Trophy. However, acquiring Karlsson will come at a cost, as he carries a hefty cap hit of $11.5 million for the next four seasons.

Despite the financial implications, Crosby and Letang are on board with the idea of bringing Karlsson to Pittsburgh. Letang, the Penguins' current No. 1 defenseman, is also willing to adjust his role on the top power-play unit to accommodate Karlsson's quarterbacking skills.

The Penguins are over the salary cap, but if they secure Karlsson, they could bolster their defense significantly and strengthen their chances of competing for another Stanley Cup next season.

Erik Karlsson trade saga

The Erik Karlsson trade saga has captivated the NHL community as the San Jose Sharks defenseman seeks a move to a contender.

The Carolina Hurricanes, along with Pittsburgh Penguins, have emerged as a suitor for the reigning Norris Trophy winner, but challenges lie ahead due to his hefty cap hit.

Insider Elliotte Friedman suggests that the Penguins may have the edge in landing Karlsson, but the situation remains fluid, with Carolina also in the mix. The Sharks have a certain price in mind for the trade, and it's uncertain if any team will meet their demands.

As the trade talks continue, uncertainty surrounds Karlsson's future in the league. The complexity of the cap situation for both pursuing teams adds to the intrigue, and the involvement of a third team might be necessary to make the trade a reality.

NHL fans eagerly await the resolution of the Erik Karlsson trade saga, as the star defenseman's destination remains unclear. Until a deal is finalized, the league watches with anticipation to see where Karlsson could land for the upcoming season.

