NHL Rumors: Tony DeAngelo's Hurricanes return could be back on amid shocking contract development with Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers, with the intention of buying him out if he clears waivers.

This move comes after weeks of trade speculation that had the potential to send DeAngelo back to the Carolina Hurricanes. A clause in the NHL's collective bargaining agreement (CBA) prevented the deal from going through due to restrictions on re-acquiring players with retention within a calendar year.

DeAngelo's time with the Flyers has been short-lived, as he joined the team last season in a trade with the Hurricanes. Despite his offensive contributions, leading all Flyers defensemen in goals and points, DeAngelo struggled defensively and faced criticism from coach John Tortorella.

His poor underlying defensive metrics and team-worst minus-27 rating highlighted these challenges.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC Some clarity here: Philadelphia put Tony DeAngelo on waivers to buy out his contract. It is not a termination. So, assuming he clears tomorrow, DeAngelo will be a free agent.

Throughout his career, DeAngelo has faced difficulties staying with teams for an extended period. Character concerns led to his draft stock falling in 2014 when he was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Since then, he has been traded and bought out multiple times, including a reported altercation with teammates that led to his departure from the New York Rangers in 2021.

As for DeAngelo's next destination, it remains uncertain if he will ultimately end up back in Carolina. The Hurricanes have been actively pursuing other defensive options, including the reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson.

If the Hurricanes secure Karlsson's services, it would likely make DeAngelo's presence redundant.

In the case of Tony DeAngelo, the failed trade and subsequent buyout with the Flyers underscore the importance of understanding and complying with the CBA's regulations.

It remains to be seen where DeAngelo will land next, but the developments with the Hurricanes suggest that a return to Carolina could still be a possibility amid the shocking contract developments with the Flyers.

Tony DeAngelo's defensive struggles with the Flyers

Tony DeAngelo's 2022-2023 season with the Philadelphia Flyers had its ups and downs. Offensively, he led all Flyers defensemen with 11 goals and 31 assists, totaling 42 points.

However, his defensive performance was lacking, evident in his team-worst -27 plus/minus rating and poor underlying defensive metrics. DeAngelo's 73 penalty minutes reflected a lack of discipline.

He found success on the power play, contributing four goals and 19 power-play points. With 174 shots on goal, his willingness to shoot was evident, but his low 6.3% shooting percentage meant missed scoring opportunities.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault