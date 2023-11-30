NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs linked to controversy-marred Corey Perry

Corey Perry, who has been a controversial entity in the NHL community right now, got linked with a move to the Toronto Maple Leafs following his contract termination by the Chicago Blackhawks.

On Tuesday, the Blackhawks decided to part ways with Perry after the organization learned about his misconduct, which was unacceptable. The Hawks placed him on unconditional waivers with the intent to terminate his contract effectively.

The 38-year-old veteran is an experienced player in the league. He's going to become a UFA in the coming weeks or months, and with that, reports suggest that multiple teams are interested in bringing Corey Perry on board despite the ongoing controversy.

Nick Alberga and Rosehill of "Leafs Nation" discussed the possibility of Corey Perry joining the Toronto Maple Leafs and whether he would be a good fit for the team in the future.

They both discussed a variety of topics, including his potential contract and how his experience could benefit the Leafs if they decide to sign him;

"I would be interested in Corey Perry, he brings a lot to the table. He could help the Toronto Maple Leafs, you could get him for cheap, and he has a ton of experience. He plays in a way that all these guys need to learn and I would be super interested."

"He has 16 points in 16 games this year. He's 38, but he's got a load of experience and there are so many checklist items that if I were the Leafs that's an option when you're getting him for so cheap.

Someone is going to sign him but I don't think he's gonna have $3 million offers coming to him by any stretch. So, I think the Leafs could scoop him for a league minimum.

It remains to be seen how Corey Perry's saga unfolds in the coming weeks or months.

What's next for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

With 25 points in 20 games, the Maple Leafs are third in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. They are coming off a 2-1 shootout win at home against the Florida Panthers in their previous matchup.

William Nylander leads the team in scoring with 21 points (12 goals and 15 assists), followed by Auston Matthews with 21 (14 goals and seven assists) in 20 games.

Meanwhile, Joseph Wall has posted a 7-5 record with 2.74 goals against average and a.916 SV%, whereas Ilya Samsonov has a 4-1 record with 3.58 goals against average and a.878 SV%.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be up against the Seattle Kraken (8-10-5) on Thursday, Nov. 30. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.