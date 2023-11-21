NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks 'unlikely' involved in trade for Flames defensemen

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman has ruled out the possibility of the Vancouver Canucks being involved in a trade for defensemen with the Calgary Flames.

There's been a lot of movement within the Alberta-based franchise since defenseman Nikita Zadorov requested a trade.

Flames GM Graig Conroy has been a busy man receiving calls from other GMs about Zadorov and other pending UFAs, including Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, and Elias Lindholm, indicating the Flames are on the cusp of a roster reset.

The Calgary Flames are listening to offers for these players from other teams, but they're not in a hurry to make a move – and may wait until the March 8 trade deadline to seek a return on the aforementioned players.

The Vancouver Canucks are among the teams interested in becoming the Flames' trade partners, as they could provide significant help to the Canucks in bolstering their blue line. However, as per Elliotte Friedman, the Canucks are 'unlikely' to be involved in a trade with the Flames for defensemen.

On "Donnie & Dhali", Friedman provided an update on Flames' Nikita Zadorov and Chris Tanev:

"I think teams are making legitimately trying to get those two players. I think this is Calgary's timeline now. One of the things that happened was, I was talking to another GM and he said the challenge is, is if a player has their agent come out and say they want to be traded, and then you do it right away."

Friedman added:

"I think you guys [Vancouver Canucks] have an interest in both of those players, but it seems unlikely that Calgary will make that deal to you. I think. I think you guys have an interest in both of those players. But it seems unlikely that Calgary will make that deal to you. The flames know who's interested. I think they know what these teams are willing to give up. I think they're going to do it on their schedule."

Vancouver Canucks are closing in on signing Elias Pettersson to a long-term deal

There's a huge buzz for optimism in Vancouver regarding star player Elias Petterson to lock him onto a new deal, and there is word that the Canucks could lock the 25-year-old to a new deal in the coming days or weeks.

Vancouver Canucks v Toronto Maple Leafs

Pettersson is in the final year of his three-year, $22,050,000 contract signed with the Canucks in 2021. Given how the forward has performed this season, one could argue why it is taking too long for the franchise to sign him to a new deal.

However, the delay from the player's end was never due to wanting to sign a new deal; it was simply because Pettersson needed some thoughtful time to make his decision. As per reports, the Vancouver Canucks are positive about giving him a long-term extension, and with that, the deal could fall between $11 and $12 million AAV.

Elias Petterson is the joint-leading scorer (28 points) for the Canucks this season alongside J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes after 18 games. Meanwhile, the Canucks are second in the Pacific Division with 25 points.