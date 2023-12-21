NHL's bankruptcy-marred partner Bally Sports, in $8.67 billion debt, agree to pay TV rights for remainder of 2023-24 season: Reports

The NHL's local broadcasts have gotten a break for now while their TV home deals with money troubles. Bally Sports' owners, Diamond Sports Group, owe $8.67 billion and need to pay what was agreed for covering teams regionally through next season. This means no rushed changes midway through 2023-24 as was feared:
"The longer-term business strategy is something that’s going to have to evolve," said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman during a press conference in Dallas.
"Obviously, with digital platforms and direct-to-consumer and cord-cutting and cord-nevers, the local sports media industry is going through a transformation, which I think will evolve over the next few years."
The affected markets include teams like the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning. The resolution comes after ongoing discussions between the NHL and Diamond Sports Group since September.
Notably, this agreement allows Bally Sports to retain regional TV rights until the end of the current season, after which those rights will revert to the respective clubs for the 2024-25 season:
"If you’re an individual club, it will have an impact," Bettman told reporters in Dallas. "We’re mindful of that … We’re in a learning position in terms of looking [at] what the right business model is and how to maximize distribution to our fans. It’s going to be a work in progress."
Going forward, the league will need to develop a long-range plan for local broadcasts during this shifting media period. While the recent decision provides help for now, creating a strategy that works over time as technology changes will be important. Distributing games widely to fans and maintaining financial stability as the NHL adjusts are still top priorities.
Diamond Sports Group inks similar agreements like NHL with NBA and MLB
Diamond Sports Group, the troubled owner of Bally Sports, recently reached an agreement like the one with NHL for the 15 basketball teams in the NBA covered by their Regional Sports Networks. This comes after Diamond struggled with debt, leading them to talk with the major leagues.
The company is currently in talks with MLB to rework agreements for the 2024 season involving as many as 11 teams. The next court hearing for these discussions is scheduled for Jan. 10.
If successful, this would mean that Diamond's agreements with all its professional sports teams would conclude after the current or upcoming seasons, allowing leagues and franchises additional time to navigate potential challenges arising from the possible implosion of regional sports networks.
Furthermore, Diamond is said to be investigating a strategic alliance with Amazon that may help the company prevent closure. The discussions between Amazon and Diamond were at first mentioned by The Wall Street Journal.