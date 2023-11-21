NHL's international hockey tournament scheduled for 2025 to be four-nation affair, Russia ruled out: Reports

The NHL's international hockey tournament scheduled for February 2025 is set to undergo a significant change, with sources confirming to ESPN that the event will be scaled back to feature only four national teams. The proposed lineup includes teams from the U.S., Canada, Sweden, and Finland, marking a departure from the larger scale of previous tournaments.

The NHL and NHLPA have been working to organize the next World Cup of Hockey tournament since its revival in 2016, initially as a preseason event in Toronto. However, due to the limited scope of the 2025 event, it may be named something other than the World Cup of Hockey. The primary goal for both the NHL and the NHLPA is to organize an international tournament ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

League deputy commissioner Bill Daly expressed hope for an international tournament in February 2025 and mentioned ongoing collaboration with the players' association to finalize the details. The intention is to establish a regular rotation between the Olympics and the World Cup every other year, with the next WC tentatively expected in 2028.

"We're working with the players' association on the construct of that. Then, after that, we would like to be in a regular rotation between the Olympics and the World Cup every other year," stated Bill Daly during a recent visit to Sweden.

However, the path to organizing these tournaments has been fraught with challenges. League commissioner Gary Bettman highlighted three key factors that have impacted the process: the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in executive leadership within the players' association, and the global political climate affecting international relations.

Hurdles for the 2025 NHL International Hockey Tournament

One significant hurdle has been the inclusion of Russian-born players in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has banned Russia and Belarus from participating in tournaments through 2024.

The League, severing all business relations in Russia, considered the possibility of Russian players competing under a neutral name and flag. But, this was not deemed satisfactory by the other participating countries.

As a result, the proposed format for the 2025 tournament excludes Russian players entirely. The competition would feature only four nations: the U.S., Canada, Sweden, and Finland. According to sources, the logistical challenges of planning a larger tournament within the given timeframe influenced the decision to limit the participating teams.

The suggested format involves the U.S. and Canada playing two games in North America, while Sweden and Finland would play two games in either of those two nations.

The winners would advance to face the second-best team from the other matchup, likely in North America, leading to a championship game. The entire tournament is anticipated to last around a week, with the NHL pausing regular games during the event.