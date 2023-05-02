The Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights are in the marquee match of the NHL Conference Semifinals. Fans were eagerly awaiting this match. The first game is expected to take place on Thursday, 4 May. The second game, meanwhile, is getting postponed. But for what reason?

It's not been officially revealed yet. Some say that Shaina Twain and Disturbed concerts in Canada have shifted the games.

It has angered fans for various reasons. Some had booked around this trip and had to get their tickets refunded. Others were just angry with the rigorous schedule both teams will face due to the postponement.

If they do, then this is the likely schedule:

May 3 in Vegas

May 6 in Vegas

May 8 at Edmonton

May 10 at Edmonton

May 12 at Vegas

May 14 at Edmonton

May 16 in Vegas

These are some of the fan reactions seen on Twitter. Most were displeased and criticized the NHL's scheduling:

Joshua Knaak @JoshuaKnaak @JasonGregor That’s a pretty brutal schedule. They should throw an extra day in there. @JasonGregor That’s a pretty brutal schedule. They should throw an extra day in there.

Miles Coristine @hckooks @JasonGregor So hard to put your finger on why this league seems Mickey Mouse compared to others, day before the series starts and they are still figuring out the schedule. Fans have made arrangements for travel and accommodations and the league is costing them extra money with this. @JasonGregor So hard to put your finger on why this league seems Mickey Mouse compared to others, day before the series starts and they are still figuring out the schedule. Fans have made arrangements for travel and accommodations and the league is costing them extra money with this.

Tanner Doiron @Tan976 @JasonGregor NHL scheduling is an absolute JOKE. How is this not determined already? Round 2 starts tonight... @JasonGregor NHL scheduling is an absolute JOKE. How is this not determined already? Round 2 starts tonight...

Dr. Delecto @mrac4l @JasonGregor Amazing the second round starts today and the NHL still hasn’t finalized the schedule. Such an second-rate organization. @JasonGregor Amazing the second round starts today and the NHL still hasn’t finalized the schedule. Such an second-rate organization.

TheCrazyCam @TheCrazyCam_ @JasonGregor What a joke if they do this. I booked flights/accommodation for Vegas and fly back Sat night as they announced Game 2 is Friday... @JasonGregor What a joke if they do this. I booked flights/accommodation for Vegas and fly back Sat night as they announced Game 2 is Friday...

Matt @mtoggel @JasonGregor Afternoon playoff games should not be a thing. @JasonGregor Afternoon playoff games should not be a thing.

Brad Hartstok (The 2 Brad's) @BHartstok71 @JasonGregor @OilersFanaticYT I bet it's due to the Shania concert in Edmonton Friday night. Can't have a sell out Oiler watch party in the arena when Shania is on stage. Just my guess. @JasonGregor @OilersFanaticYT I bet it's due to the Shania concert in Edmonton Friday night. Can't have a sell out Oiler watch party in the arena when Shania is on stage. Just my guess.

Kyle Snell @KyleSnell81 @JasonGregor My goodness!! Figure it out so people can schedule time off work before it’s too late!! @JasonGregor My goodness!! Figure it out so people can schedule time off work before it’s too late!!

Tom Evans 🇨🇦🌎🇺🇦 #LetsGoOilers @dadof1plus2

Why are we seeing afternoon games in the playoffs?

Ridiculous IMHO. @JasonGregor What is the reasoning for the change?Why are we seeing afternoon games in the playoffs?Ridiculous IMHO. @JasonGregor What is the reasoning for the change? Why are we seeing afternoon games in the playoffs?Ridiculous IMHO.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: NHL 2nd Round Preview

NHL's Edmonton Oilers v Vegas Golden Knights

With top players on both sides and the two most evenly matched teams left in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, this may be the most anticipated game of the second round.

In what was a season-long duel for the top spot in the Pacific Division, the Golden Knights came out on top by two points over the Oilers.

Vegas now has home-ice advantage in this series thanks to that narrow victory.

However, the Oilers have won 13 of their last 15 games, including the playoffs, and finished the regular season on a nine-game winning streak. Also, in the four regular-season games they played against Vegas, they earned seven out of a possible eight points (3-0-1).

The roster is the most important factor in the Golden Knights vs. Oilers matchup. Some of the biggest names in the sport are in Vegas and Edmonton. In Vegas, Jack Eichel and Mark Stone are in charge, while the top one-two in the league is made up of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

But while Edmonton relies primarily on McDavid and Draisaitl, Vegas relies more on their overall depth.

The games between these two teams are at either extreme of the range. The league's most offensive team is Edmonton. They only win on talent and rely on the star power of their players to carry them.

Vegas has a better defense than the Oilers, and they don't allow the same types of opportunities. With the advantages of each side balanced out, this NHL series is difficult to predict.

Poll : 0 votes