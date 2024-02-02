"NHL script is wild this year" - Hockey fans left shocked as Kings fire Todd McLellan

The Los Angeles Kings announced they have fired head coach Todd McLellan. The Kings are currently 23-15-10 and seventh in the West but are 3-8-6 in their past 17 games after starting the year 20-7-4.

General manager Rob Blake released the following statement:

“We want to thank Todd for his hard work and dedication to the organization. He has done a tremendous job in moving us forward and making a positive impact on our group and in our community. This was not an easy decision, but we felt the change was necessary at this time."

Over the past couple of weeks, many have wondered if McLellan could be on the hot seat, which he said was a fair question, and some surmised he was responsible for the team's struggles.

“The stupidity that went into that loss is beyond explainable,” McLellan said during a post-game press conference. “When you look at the team that played the first 25-30 games, if you will, it doesn’t look like the team that’s playing right now, and I’m responsible for it.”

Following McLellan being fired by the Kings, fans reacted to the news.

Expand Tweet

"The NHL script is wild this year."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Wow. The message this year to all coaches it seems? Do NOT get into a slump or you’re out. McLellan will be employed again in no time."

Expand Tweet

"He did well and got his paper so good for him this change will hopefully cause kings to play to their assets and not worry so much about routine like Todd deeply depended on."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Todd McLellan was the head coach of the Los Angeles Kings from 2019 and overall went 338-164-130-44.

Who is replacing Todd McLellan at the Kings?

The Los Angeles Kings announced Jim Hiller as the interim head coach after they fired Todd McLellan.

"Jim is a well-respected member of our staff who is familiar with our players. We are confident in his ability to lead our team effectively during this pivotal time," Rob Blake said in a statement.

Hiller has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Kings and will be a head coach for the first time in the NHL.

Before joining Los Angeles, Hiller was an assistant coach with the New York Islanders (2019-22), Toronto Maple Leafs (2015-19), and Detroit Red Wings (2014-15).

The Kings will return after the All-Star break to host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Feb. 10.